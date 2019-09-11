PC Football Is A Winner
HUFF’S 145 YDS PASSING & 86 YDS RUSHING PACES PC FOOTBALL WIN.
The Presbyterian College football team, behind a pair of second-half touchdowns, defeated Gardner-Webb in Big South action, with 24-14 victory on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Colby Campbell, in the victory, set the D1 single-season record for tackles with his 11 stops. Freshman Tyler Huff had 145 passing yards and a touchdown while rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Final Score: Presbyterian 24, Gardner-Webb 14
Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)
Records: Presbyterian (1-9, 1-4 Big South) | Gardner-Webb (3-7, 1-4 Big South)
The win snapped a 16-game losing streak – the longest in NCAA Division I FBS and FCS – for Presbyterian College Football.
OPENING KICK
- Colby Campbell with his 11 tackles set the DI single-season record for tackles in a season with 117 tackles on the season.
- Sophomore Dohnte Meyers with his second-quarter touchdown picked up his team-leading fifth receiving touchdown of the season. Meyers with his touchdown moved into a tie for fourth on the Blue Hose D1 career record book with seven touchdowns.
- Tanner Wilhelm with his 2.0 sacks had the third multi-sack game of the season by a Blue Hose. Colby Campbell had 2.5 vs EKU and Tanner Wilhelm had 2.0 at Campbell.
- Freshman Jeffrey Smyth recorded his first career interception in the opening quarter. Smyth also had a career-high 13 tackles including six solo tackles.
- Jarius Jeter added his team-leading fourth rushing touchdown of the season with his third-quarter touchdown.
- Huff had 145 passing yards while adding a career-high 86 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).
- Junior Keith Pearson had a team-high six catches for 54 yards. With his catches on Saturday, Pearson moved into third place in the Blue Hose DI record book for career catches with 116.
- PC had two interceptions for the third time this season (Mercer and Eastern Kentucky).
- Presbyterian held Gardner-Webb to just 36 yards rushing in the victory. It marked the first time since October 7th, 2017 that PC has held an opponent under 100 yards rushing when St. Francis ran for 58 that day.
- Presbyterian's third-quarter scoring drive marked a season-long for plays (15), yards (80) and time of possession (8:19).
- PC from the 11:17 mark of the third quarter to the 11:06 mark of the fourth quarter ran 26 plays compared to the Runnin' Bulldogs three.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Following a GWU punt, PC marched the ball down the field on a 10-play drive capped by a Parker Maddrey 27-yard field goal to give the Blue Hose a 3-0 lead.
- In the second quarter, the guests got on the board with a 10-yard touchdown reception to take a 7-3 lead midway through the second.
- Presbyterian regained the lead on a 12-yard touchdown reception to Meyers to give PC a 10-7 lead.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs picked up a lead late in the first half on a one-yard rushing touchdown to take a 14-10 lead to the break.
- Presbyterian grabbed the lead once again on an 8:19 drive capped off by a Jeter two-yard rush to take a 17-14 lead.
- The Blue Hose added to their lead on a four-yard rushing score from Huff to give PC the 24-14 advantage.
UP NEXT
• Presbyterian continues its three-game homestand next Saturday when the Blue Hose welcomes in Charleston Southern to Bailey Memorial Stadium for a 1 pm kick. The game will be shown on ESPN+ and broadcasted on WPCC 96.5 FM and Fox Sports 98.3 FM.