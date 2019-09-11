PC Football Is A Winner

HUFF’S 145 YDS PASSING & 86 YDS RUSHING PACES PC FOOTBALL WIN.

The Presbyterian College football team, behind a pair of second-half touchdowns, defeated Gardner-Webb in Big South action, with 24-14 victory on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Colby Campbell, in the victory, set the D1 single-season record for tackles with his 11 stops. Freshman Tyler Huff had 145 passing yards and a touchdown while rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Final Score: Presbyterian 24, Gardner-Webb 14

Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (1-9, 1-4 Big South) | Gardner-Webb (3-7, 1-4 Big South)