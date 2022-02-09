PC Football on the road

Blue Hose takes the train to Clarksville.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The genesis of the 2022 campaign is on the horizon for the Presbyterian College football team, preparing for round one of the fall slate on Saturday evening in a visiting capacity at ASUN Conference representative Austin Peay. Beginning the Steve Englehart era for the Blue Hose, kickoff in Clarksville, Tenn. is tabbed for 7:00 p.m. ET, available to stream live on ESPN+.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-0, 0-0 PFL) at Austin Peay (0-1, 0-0 ASUN)

WHERE: Fortera Stadium (Clarksville, Tenn.)

WHEN: Saturday, September 3, 2022 (7:00 p.m.)

FOLLOW THE ACTION

WATCH: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: StatBroadcast Live Stats

RADIO: WSPG (Ryan Clary)

TWITTER: @BlueHoseFtball

GAME NOTES: Presbyterian Notes | Austin Peay Notes | PFL Notes

Englehart Set to Lead the Blue Hose

• After starting the Florida Tech football program from the ground up and leading the Panthers to 44 victories over a nine-year period, new head coach Steve Englehart is poised to lead Presbyterian into a new era in 2022.

• A two-time Gulf South Conference Coach of the Year recipi­ent while in Melbourne, Englehart has weathered two teams to the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

• A former offensive coordinator at his alma mater Indiana State before transitioning to the head coaching ranks, the PC first-timer topped the 120-candidate pool in January '22, gar­nering 70 wins overall at Florida Tech and Rose-Hulman.

Four Blue Hose Earn Phil Steele Honors

• PC linebacker Alex Herriott fronted the quartet of Blue Hose players to be named to Phil Steele’s preseason all-PFL team. The team was announced prior to the season, with three other PC performers on the offensive side of the ball also making the cut alongside the sophomore first-teamer.

• Delvecchio Powell - Presbyterian’s starting running back and do-everything offensive talent - cracked both the second and third teams at RB and all-purpose, respectively.

• Joining Powell on the second team unit enters wide receiver Jalen Jones, followed in the third team crew by senior offensive lineman Keith Boyd.

Youthful Blue Hose Crew

• Coach Englehart and co. represent a sizable overhaul in the PC depth chart to begin the season, starting 13 underclassmen on both sides of the ball, including seven true freshmen.

• All three quarterbacks listed at the top of the Blue Hose pack will be making their collegiate debuts against Austin Peay on Saturday, along with two defensive backs and one offensive lineman, wide receiver, edge rusher, and return specialist.

Opponent Profile

• One of the first FCS programs to have already begun their 2022 slate, Austin Peay approaches Saturday's game with PC having visited Western Kentucky last weekend in Bowling Green.

• Scoring in every quarter while hanging with the Hilltoppers nearly every step of the way, WKU eventually created enough distance in the final period, turning a one-point game entering the 3rd quarter into a 38-27 final decision.

• Equaling Western Kentucky by mov­ing the chains 19 times, the Governors outrushed their FBS foe 157-107, led by Josh Samuel's 77 yards on the ground, including a game-high 24-yarder.

• Graduate QB Mike DiLiello impressed in his '22 debut, hitting 70% of his tar­gets for 123 passing yards and two TD's.

• DiLiello's favorite target last Saturday, Drae McCray, hauled in both of those touchdown passes on a seven-catch, 90- yard performance at the wideout spot. James Burns added four catches for 54 extra yards.

• Redshirt sophomore linebacker An­toine Williams led the way in tackling for APSU on Saturday, racking up 14 with eight of them solo.

PC Begins 110th Season of Football

• Presbyterian is set to begin its 110th season of football in 2022. The program has fielded a football team every season since its inaugural year in 1913. PC has amassed 509 victories in the program’s extensive history.

• The Blue Hose will play an eight game PFL schedule in 2022 after beginning the campaign against three consecutive non­conference opponents.

• The first of those matchups to emanate from Clinton - Sept. 10 versus Virginia University of Lynchburg - will officially commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Bailey Memorial Stadium at Crocker Field, declared in 2002.

• PC has managed 53 winning seasons throughout its history with the last com­ing in the delayed spring 2021 campaign.

• Prior to turning Division I in 2007, PC was a member of the South Atlantic Con­ference (SAC) for 32 seasons from 1975 to 2006.

PFL Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary

• The 2022 season officially marks the 30th year for the Pioneer Football League - the nation's only non-scholarship, football-on­ly NCAA Football Championship Subdivi­sion Conference.

• The league will feature 11 teams - tied for the most in the conference's three-decade history - each playing an eight-game sched­ule to determine the league champion and recipient of the automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA FCS Championship.