PC Football - 3 Award Nominees

GREENVILLE --- Presbyterian College football incoming freshmen Clint Caldwell, Harrison Kennedy and Landon Goodwin were selected as finalists for the 2020 Bridge Builder Excellence Award, as announced by the S.C. Football Hall of Fame. The award, which is in its inaugural year, will recognize high school football players for their accomplishments on and off the field.

The trio were selected from a group of 300 high schools statewide based on the following criteria: Football Participation (30%), Academics – minimum 3.2 GPA (40%) and exemplary school, character, community citizenship and leadership (30%).

The 10 finalists for the award are as follows:

Clint Caldwell (Lake City High School/Presbyterian College)

Eli Durham (Andrews High School)

Landon Goodwin (Camden High School/Presbyterian College)

Harrison Kennedy (Fairfield Central High School/Presbyterian College)

Jakyre Kerns (Greer High School/Charleston Southern University)

Preston Pettway (TL Hanna High School/Clemson University)

Malik Thomas (Fox Creek High School)

Jhamarcus Smith (Southside High School/Coastal Carolina University)

Ke'Shoun Williams (Batesburg-Leesville High School/Newberry College)

Javarius Youmans (Allendale-Fairfax High School/North Greenville University)

Each of these 10 finalists will be featured on special episodes of the SCFHOF podcast Inside Blitz with Levon Kirkland and released on the organization's social media, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and www.scfootballhof.org.

The winner of the inaugural award will be announced and presented July 23rd in a special worldwide live streamed event from Zen in downtown Greenville, South Carolina starting at 5:30pm. The exclusive (no tickets available) event will also include the presentation of the 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale's Jewelers to Trevor Lawrence. The live stream will include scheduled guest appearances from members of the SCFHOF Class of 2020 (to be enshrined in 2021), Levon Kirkland, George Rogers, Trevor Lawrence, Willie Jeffries and more! Live stream is being made possible by the SC National Guard, Wyatt Law, P.A., Curry P.A., Prominence Media, Spinx Company, Hale's Jewelers, Emerald Ink & Stitches, and Trehel Corporation.