PC FB Head Coach Contract Extended

Presbyterian College Head Football Coach Tommy Spangler will lead the Blue Hose through the inaugural season of the Pioneer League in 2021 after signing a multi-year contract extension, it was announced Thursday by Athletics Director Rob Acunto.

"I am excited about the opportunity to continue to build on our program here at Presbyterian," said Spangler. "I have seen a ton of progress by the team over the last few years and am encouraged by what we are building, as well as by the support we have here on campus."

Spangler just completed his seventh season in his second stint at PC, and his 17th season overall, after serving as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator from 1997-2000, and head coach from 2001-2006.

"Everyone here at PC appreciates his leadership of our football program," said PC President Bob Staton. "He understands what it means to be a Blue Hose and instills that belief into his players. We are excited that he will continue to lead the team for several years to come."

Under Spangler's leadership, the program and several Blue Hose have earned many honors and accolades, including Colby Campbell, who set multiple Blue Hose and Big South records en route to a first-team conference selection this past season. In 2018, Presbyterian's defense ranked eighth in FCS, allowing just 164.0 passing yards per contest. During the 2017 campaign, the Blue Hose defense ranked fifth in FCS with six blocked kicks. In 2016, the defense was ranked first nationally in third-down defense, holding opponents to 25.5% through the first six games. In his first season back, in 2014, Spangler helped PC to a 6-5 record, the program's first winning season since 2007.

"I am encouraged with the direction of our football program under Coach Spangler and his staff," said Acunto. "Winning two of the last three games to conclude the 2019 season exemplifies the never-quit culture Tommy has established, and we must ensure the continuity of that effort as we look ahead to Pioneer League Football competition beginning Fall 2021 and beyond. Our commitment to Coach Spangler should also demonstrate to prospective student-athletes the long-term commitment PC has toward his principled leadership of our football program."

Spangler has spent over three decades as a full-time coach on the college football sideline, while spending time with Georgia Southern, Presbyterian and Louisiana Tech throughout his coaching career.