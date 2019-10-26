A Patriot - A Hall of Famer

BETHEL JOINS NEW ENGLAND; CUNNINGHAM TO HALL OF FAME.

PC grad, Justin Bethel, joins the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired WR Mohamed Sanu in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons and signed DB Justin Bethel (Presbyterian). Terms of the trade and contract were not announced. The Patriots also announced the release of DB Jordan Richards and the signing of OL Aaron Monteiro (pronounced – mon-TAIR-row) to the practice squad.

Bethel, 29, a Presbyterian College graduate, is in his eighth NFL season and has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2012-17), Atlanta Falcons (2018) and Baltimore Ravens (2019). The 6-foot, 200-pounder was released by Baltimore on Oct. 21, 2019. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (177th overall) out of Presbyterian by Arizona in the 2012 NFL Draft. Bethel signed by Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona on March 24, 2018, and after one season with the Falcons, signed with Baltimore as an unrestricted free agent from Atlanta on March 19, 2019. Bethel earned three straight Pro Bowl honors as a special teams player from 2013 through 2015 and was a PFWA first-team All-Pro special teams player in 2013 and 2015.

Bethel has played in 117 NFL games with 14 starts and has 98 total tackles on defense, four interceptions, including three that were returned for touchdowns and 105 special teams tackles. In addition, he has posted four blocked kicks with three blocked field goals and one blocked extra point. He returned one of the blocks for a touchdown. Bethel has also played in three postseason games, all with Arizona. Bethel played in seven games for Baltimore in 2019 and had one defensive tackle and three special teams tackles before his release.

Red Devil grad and assistant coach, Anson Cunningham, named to Hall of Fame

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – UPIKE Athletics is excited to announce it will be inducting an additional nine members and one team to its Hall of Fame in the 2019 class.

The 2019 class consists of the 2005 Pikeville College Football Team, Joshua "Scotty" Samarco and Vance Cooksey of men's basketball, Anson Cunningham (Clinton High School) of football, Jeff Jones of baseball, Krista Kouns of softball, and Tracy Miller of women's bowling. The honorary inductees include Brad Marcum, Kenny Schmidt, and Chris Smith.

These men and women were inducted on October 26 at 11 a.m. in the 7th floor ballroom of the HPE building as part of homecoming weekend.

Anson Cunningham

Anson Cunningham had an illustrious four years at Pikeville from 2007-2010, ending up tied for second in career tackles with 273. He was an All Mid-South Conference selection his senior season and was a three-time defensive Player of the Week. Cunningham arguably had his best game as a sophomore when he had 16 total tackles against Campbellsville.

-UPIKE-