The Outdoors

Adventure awaits at Millers Fork Trail.

In conjunction with National Trails Day, a nationwide event which encourages people to explore the great outdoors, elected officials and community members alike gathered at the Millers Fork Trailhead for its official ribbon.

“We are very fortunate in this county that we’ve got elected officials on the city and county level who are committed to green space. As Laurens County develops, it’s more and more important that we set aside lands, trails, parks and we are moving in that direction. This is a prime example of what we’re trying to do,” said Bud Marchant, Laurens County Trails Association executive director.

The trail came about with a partnership between the City of Clinton and Clinton Canopy. Susan Galloway, with the Clinton Canopy said it was a tremendous joy for her to be present for the ribbon cutting.

According to Galloway, the history of the efforts to develop trails in Clinton goes back many years. Former City Manager Sam Bennett commissioned a greenway master plan, which focused on building trails along the existing utility rights-of-way.

“The citizen-driven Clinton Focus 2013 Strategic Planning Process produced a recommendation that the City should try to implement that greenway master plan. About that same time, the Laurens County Trials Association was getting started in its infant stages. So when Steve Timmons of Central Realty – who owns the property now – brought the idea of a trail on the property to Frank Stovall, it very clearly fit in with the public sentiment at the time,” she said.

It wasn’t until 2013 that Clinton Canopy became involved at the invitation of Stovall. Together, they traversed through the woods exploring all of the possibilities. At the time, the trail was completely wood and had no sewer line. The idea began taking shape as a phased proposal for a South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism grant. After three years and a second grant application, the City was awarded a $99,000 grant for the construction of a trail along the utility right-of-way in 2016.

“We had some false starts, some complications and delays due to foul weather, but in early 2020 work was completed on a three quarter mile trail, which includes the entrance and parking area, a passage under the road through the culvert, a bridge and it concludes in the woods with a beautiful rock-strewn section of Millers Fork Creek. It extends in both directions – towards the interstate and there are several places that we hope in the future we can open up as access points to the creek,” Galloway said. “The original proposal for this trail was for three phases – this is Phase 1. Our hope is that sometime in the future the City will apply for additional grants to extend the trail. As proposed, Phase 2 would pick up at the end and follow the rest of the way along the utility right-of-way completing a loop as it comes back to West Corporate Center Drive. Phase 3 would pick up with the shoals and follow the parallel the creek and go towards the City.”

Keeping his remarks brief, Mayor Bob McLean, like Galloway, said there is more to be done more pieces to be completed. This includes the completion of the Recreation Complex, connecting to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, connecting the Recreation Complex to Millers Fork and Millers Fork to Whitten Center.

“I believe that a city, county or state is defined by the amount of quality of life it provides. We all want clean water, clean and safe streets, low crime, good schools, and opportunities for social activities. I also believe that opportunities for outdoor activities are a must for an exceptional quality of life. There are many pieces to the quality of life puzzle and today we are celebrating the completion of just one piece,” McLean said. “We have a lot more to do, but today is a great day to celebrate outdoors and dream of what’s next for Laurens County and Clinton.”

Located near I-26, Millers Fork Trail lies between Highway 56 and Highway 72. The trailhead is on West Corporate Drive about ¼ mile from the new Quick Trip (QT).