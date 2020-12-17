The Opener - March 13

Blue Hose Football in spring competition.

The Presbyterian College football team will play a six-game schedule during the 2021 spring season, announced by the Pioneer Football League on Thursday.

The schedule will include the conference's nine schools and incoming 2021 league member Presbyterian College.

"We are excited about the opportunity to play six times this spring," commented head coach Tommy Spangler. "We are looking forward to getting back to work after the holidays and preparing for March 13th."

In November, the PFL Presidents Council endorsed a six-game conference season in the spring of 2021, as advanced by the PFL athletic directors and coaches. The Council determined to move forward with a plan that provides a meaningful competitive experience for PFL football student-athletes.

The PFL's six-week schedule will see each of its 10 members – including Presbyterian, who joins the PFL for the spring 2021 schedule – play three home and three away contests.

The Blue Hose open the season on March 13 as they welcome in San Diego to kick off the spring campaign. It is the first all-time meeting between the Blue Hose and Toreros. San Diego has had four consecutive PFL perfect seasons and won six straight PFL titles overall.

Presbyterian stays at home in week two for a matchup with Dayton on March 20. In 2019, the Flyers finished with an 8-3 record overall in the PFL.

For the first time in the 2021 spring season, PC hits the road for a matchup with Stetson on March 27. This matchup will be the fourth straight year that the Hatters and Blue Hose have attempted to meet up, with the prior three being called off due to a pair of hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic. PC leads the all-time series against Stetson by the count of 8-0-2.

PC remains on the road and makes the long trek in week four to battle Drake on April 3. It's the first all-time meeting between the Bulldogs and Blue Hose.

Presbyterian returns home to face Davidson on April 10. It is the first time that PC and Davidson will meet since 2012 when PC defeated Davidson 28-13. Davidson finished the 2019 season with an 8-4 record, including a 5-3 mark in Pioneer Football games.

The Blue Hose wrap up the 2021 spring slate with a road trip to Morehead State on April 17th. PC and Morehead State were supposed to open the 2020 fall season before the fall season being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, the NCAA Board of Directors approved plans for NCAA Division I fall championships to be played in the spring as outlined by the Division I Council. The Division I Football Championship will feature 16 teams, with the bracket announced Sunday, April 18, and the championship game to be played May 14, 15, or 16 in Frisco, Texas. The spring 2021 field includes automatic bids from 11 FCS conferences, including the PFL, and five at-large selections.

An announcement said, “The PFL Presidents Council fully recognizes this is an aspirational plan given the current severe state of the coronavirus pandemic and the many unknowns in the coming months for the country, the diverse group of states in which our schools exist, and the individual PFL institutions themselves. Consequently, at their sole discretion, individual institutions may choose to opt-out of the PFL 2021 spring season at any time.”