The Only NCAA Division I women’s wrestling program in the nation, Presbyterian College, WINS AT Limestone.

The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team travels to Gaffney for a road dual against Limestone on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 pm. The match will be held at the Timken Center and shown on the Conference Carolinas Digital Network.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Limestone (1-9) vs Presbyterian (5-6)

DATE: Saturday February 1, 1 pm

LOCATION: Timken Center (Gaffney, S.C.)

WATCH: Conference Carolinas Digital Network ($)

STATS: Track Wrestling

About the Meet

The Blue Hose will face off with Limestone in a dual slated to begin at 1 pm.

Presbyterian picked up a 38-11 decision over the Saints in a Dec. 7 meeting in Clinton.

Limestone comes in with a 1-9 record following a 35-5 setback on Thursday night against King University.

Last Time Out

The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team battled in its final home dual of its inaugural season but was unable to come out on top on Saturday night. Emmanuel College earned a 31-17 victory over the Blue Hose inside the Templeton Center.

Jaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris both earned their team-high 15th victories in Saturday's defeat.

Wrestlers Competing in The Dual

The Blue Hose expected to compete against Limestone on Saturday is as follows:

109- Cassandra Lopez

116- Jaslynn Gallegos

123 – Isabella Badon

130- Lillian Humphries

136- Hannah McElroy

143- Morgan Norris, Michiko Yoshimitsu

155- Madajah Trapier , Airam Trevino

PC WINS:

The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team picked up a 34-9 dual victory on Saturday afternoon over the host Limestone Saints in Gaffney, S.C… Jaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris both earned their team-high 16th victories of the season in the win.

Final Score: Presbyterian 34, Limestone 9

Location: Gaffney, S.C. (Timken Center)

Records: Presbyterian (6-6) | Limestone (1-10)

NOTABLES

- Cassandra Lopez, in the 109 weight class, picked up her 10th win of the season in a 2:53 pinfall victory over Alyssa Garza.

- Gallegos improved to a perfect 16-0 with her fifth technical fall victory of the season.

- In the 123 weight class, Isabella Badon earned her sixth win of the year with a 4:37 pinfall win over Jacey King.

- Lillian Humphries earned a 2:06 pinfall victory on Saturday in the 130-pound weight class.

- In a rematch from Dec. 7, 2019, Hannah McElroy scored a 1:14 pinfall victory for Presbyterian over Ashton Hall. She defeated Hall back in December in 1:07.

- Morgan Norris earned her 16th triumph of the season as she had a pinfall at the 1:47 mark.

Presbyterian 34, Limestone 9

109 – Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Alyssa Garza (Limestone) Fall 2:53

116 – Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) def. Hailey Stevenson (Limestone) TF 10-0

123 – Isabella Badon (PC) def. Jacey King (Limestone) Fall 4:37

130 – Lillian Humphries (PC) def. Acoya Pate (Limestone) Fall 2:06

136 – Hannah McElroy (PC) def. Ashton Hall (Limestone) Fall 1:14

143 – Amalani Latu (Limestone) def. Michiko Yoshimitsu (PC) Injury

155 – Caitlyn Gilmore (Limestone) def. Airam Trevino (PC) TF 11-0

170 – Morgan Norris (PC) def. Issa Salgado (Limestone) Fall 1:47

191 – Madajah Trapier (PC) wins by forfeit

Up Next

• The Blue Hose travel to the WCWA Nationals beginning on Friday February 7 in Marietta, Ga.