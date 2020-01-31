The Only NCAA Division I women’s wrestling program in the nation, Presbyterian College, WINS AT Limestone.
The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team travels to Gaffney for a road dual against Limestone on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 pm. The match will be held at the Timken Center and shown on the Conference Carolinas Digital Network.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
MATCHUP: Limestone (1-9) vs Presbyterian (5-6)
DATE: Saturday February 1, 1 pm
LOCATION: Timken Center (Gaffney, S.C.)
WATCH: Conference Carolinas Digital Network ($)
STATS: Track Wrestling
About the Meet
The Blue Hose will face off with Limestone in a dual slated to begin at 1 pm.
Presbyterian picked up a 38-11 decision over the Saints in a Dec. 7 meeting in Clinton.
Limestone comes in with a 1-9 record following a 35-5 setback on Thursday night against King University.
Last Time Out
The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team battled in its final home dual of its inaugural season but was unable to come out on top on Saturday night. Emmanuel College earned a 31-17 victory over the Blue Hose inside the Templeton Center.
Jaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris both earned their team-high 15th victories in Saturday's defeat.
Wrestlers Competing in The Dual
The Blue Hose expected to compete against Limestone on Saturday is as follows:
109- Cassandra Lopez
116- Jaslynn Gallegos
123 – Isabella Badon
130- Lillian Humphries
136- Hannah McElroy
143- Morgan Norris, Michiko Yoshimitsu
155- Madajah Trapier , Airam Trevino
PC WINS:
The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team picked up a 34-9 dual victory on Saturday afternoon over the host Limestone Saints in Gaffney, S.C… Jaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris both earned their team-high 16th victories of the season in the win.
Final Score: Presbyterian 34, Limestone 9
Location: Gaffney, S.C. (Timken Center)
Records: Presbyterian (6-6) | Limestone (1-10)
NOTABLES
- Cassandra Lopez, in the 109 weight class, picked up her 10th win of the season in a 2:53 pinfall victory over Alyssa Garza.
- Gallegos improved to a perfect 16-0 with her fifth technical fall victory of the season.
- In the 123 weight class, Isabella Badon earned her sixth win of the year with a 4:37 pinfall win over Jacey King.
- Lillian Humphries earned a 2:06 pinfall victory on Saturday in the 130-pound weight class.
- In a rematch from Dec. 7, 2019, Hannah McElroy scored a 1:14 pinfall victory for Presbyterian over Ashton Hall. She defeated Hall back in December in 1:07.
- Morgan Norris earned her 16th triumph of the season as she had a pinfall at the 1:47 mark.
Presbyterian 34, Limestone 9
109 – Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Alyssa Garza (Limestone) Fall 2:53
116 – Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) def. Hailey Stevenson (Limestone) TF 10-0
123 – Isabella Badon (PC) def. Jacey King (Limestone) Fall 4:37
130 – Lillian Humphries (PC) def. Acoya Pate (Limestone) Fall 2:06
136 – Hannah McElroy (PC) def. Ashton Hall (Limestone) Fall 1:14
143 – Amalani Latu (Limestone) def. Michiko Yoshimitsu (PC) Injury
155 – Caitlyn Gilmore (Limestone) def. Airam Trevino (PC) TF 11-0
170 – Morgan Norris (PC) def. Issa Salgado (Limestone) Fall 1:47
191 – Madajah Trapier (PC) wins by forfeit
Up Next
• The Blue Hose travel to the WCWA Nationals beginning on Friday February 7 in Marietta, Ga.