The Only NCAA Division I women’s wrestling program in the nation, Presbyterian College, is headed to Limestone.
The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team travels to Gaffney for a road dual against Limestone on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 pm. The match will be held at the Timken Center and shown on the Conference Carolinas Digital Network.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
MATCHUP: Limestone (1-9) vs Presbyterian (5-6)
DATE: Saturday February 1, 1 pm
LOCATION: Timken Center (Gaffney, S.C.)
WATCH: Conference Carolinas Digital Network ($)
STATS: Track Wrestling
About the Meet
The Blue Hose will face off with Limestone in a dual slated to begin at 1 pm.
Presbyterian picked up a 38-11 decision over the Saints in a Dec. 7 meeting in Clinton.
Limestone comes in with a 1-9 record following a 35-5 setback on Thursday night against King University.
Last Time Out
The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team battled in its final home dual of its inaugural season but was unable to come out on top on Saturday night. Emmanuel College earned a 31-17 victory over the Blue Hose inside the Templeton Center.
Jaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris both earned their team-high 15th victories in Saturday's defeat.
Wrestlers Competing in The Dual
The Blue Hose expected to compete against Limestone on Saturday is as follows:
109- Cassandra Lopez
116- Jaslynn Gallegos
123 – Isabella Badon
130- Lillian Humphries
136- Hannah McElroy
143- Morgan Norris, Michiko Yoshimitsu
155- Madajah Trapier , Airam Trevino
Up Next
• The Blue Hose travel to the WCWA Nationals beginning on Friday February 7 in Marietta, Ga.