The Only NCAA Division I women’s wrestling program in the nation, Presbyterian College, is headed to Limestone.

The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team travels to Gaffney for a road dual against Limestone on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 pm. The match will be held at the Timken Center and shown on the Conference Carolinas Digital Network.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Limestone (1-9) vs Presbyterian (5-6)

DATE: Saturday February 1, 1 pm

LOCATION: Timken Center (Gaffney, S.C.)

WATCH: Conference Carolinas Digital Network ($)

STATS: Track Wrestling

About the Meet

The Blue Hose will face off with Limestone in a dual slated to begin at 1 pm.

Presbyterian picked up a 38-11 decision over the Saints in a Dec. 7 meeting in Clinton.

Limestone comes in with a 1-9 record following a 35-5 setback on Thursday night against King University.

Last Time Out

The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team battled in its final home dual of its inaugural season but was unable to come out on top on Saturday night. Emmanuel College earned a 31-17 victory over the Blue Hose inside the Templeton Center.

Jaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris both earned their team-high 15th victories in Saturday's defeat.

Wrestlers Competing in The Dual

The Blue Hose expected to compete against Limestone on Saturday is as follows:

109- Cassandra Lopez

116- Jaslynn Gallegos

123 – Isabella Badon

130- Lillian Humphries

136- Hannah McElroy

143- Morgan Norris, Michiko Yoshimitsu

155- Madajah Trapier , Airam Trevino

Up Next

• The Blue Hose travel to the WCWA Nationals beginning on Friday February 7 in Marietta, Ga.