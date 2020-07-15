No Football before Sept.; Spectators? Not Sure

High school football won’t return until September, says the South Carolina High School League.

The state’s governing body for high school athletics has decided that football cannot start in South Carolina until after Sept. 1. It will be a 7-game season, then playoffs.

Practice is moved from a July 30 start to an Aug. 17 start. Two weeks after that, teams can start playing. After the decision last Wednesday, there was no immediate word on how schedules would be decided, other than region games will be played first. The regular season will end Oct. 23.

The Clinton Red Devils were going to open their season at Pendleton. Now, it looks like Union County could be the season-opener (region game).

The board of the South Carolina High School League announced the decision (on a 14-2 vote). Plans to move fall sports to the spring were rejected. These plans are being considered because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, and the state’s ban on spectator sports as mass-gatherings.

SCHL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said, “This plan provides flexibility. We can move everything back. The main thing is to put something in with some flexibility so that we can make adjustments as we go along. ... When we first started to work on their plan, we threw a lot of stuff against the wall, but they kept going back to the more flexible they made the plan, the better chance they have of making all sports available.” The decision does not affect independent schools (governed by the SC Independent Schools Association).

Football programs have the option of adding non-region games to their schedule, following the region competition, which determines the playoffs.

The High School League surveyed principals, superintendents and athletic directors. The decision affects all fall sports - teams will be allowed two scrimmages and a jamboree.

Spectators will be allowed to attend if Gov. Henry McMaster lifts the ban on spectator sports. Districts would decide how many fans are to allowed into games, Singleton said. Major college football conferences have not announced their fall-playing plans.