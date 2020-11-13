No Fans w-PDF Schedules

Blue Hose Basketball to Open Season without Fans.

Presbyterian College announced Wednesday that its men’s and women’s basketball home games will not have fans through at least Dec. 31, 2020, due to COVID-19.

A decision regarding home games in January and February will be made at a later date.

The difficult decision was made given the current conditions relative to the ongoing pandemic. After evaluating several scenarios PC reached the conclusion that it would be unable to accommodate any fans in Templeton Center until at least Dec. 31.

This will include the home women’s series against Gardner-Webb Dec. 15-16. Men’s games that are affected are home contests against Wofford Dec. 6, South Carolina State Dec. 18, and the Radford series Dec. 30-31. Any questions related to season tickets can be directed to ticket manager Sherry Medlin at 864.833.8240 or skmedlin@presby.edu.