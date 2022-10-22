There is no doubt today who is the region champion.

They listened to their coaches when they said, “Leave no doubt.”

At the final horn, there was no doubt who the better team was Friday night in Clinton’s 48-20 beatdown of Chester. Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain had told his players not to leave the game in the hands of the officials or with anything other than their own effort. And, they didn’t.

Jishun Copeland ran in inspired fashion in the first half to gain 139 yards. Clinton’s Bryson James scored the Red Devils first touchdown on their first drive on a night when 4 different running backs would score for Clinton. The defense turned in a big stop in the second half on 4th and 10 after Chester was aided by personal foul and pass interference flags. The Cyclones scored for the last time with 1:33 left in the game, and Clinton didn’t even feel the need to retaliate – by then, Jayden Robinson and Trey Cook running had upped Clinton’s tally to 48, just below their season average for points.

This win effectively clinches the Region 4 AAA Championship for the Red Devils. It’s their first Region Championship since 2007.

The Red Devils have Senior Night against Emerald on the Friday before Halloween. Then, it’s on to the playoffs, where Clinton lost last season in the 3rd round.

Fountain said, “I said leave no doubt. Leave no doubt tonight, don’t leave it in the hands of the officials, go out there and do your job. Everybody take care of your business and do your job and that’s what they did tonight, and I’m proud of them.”

Clinton played two tight ends, Fountain said. “They’re in a stake defense and they’re sending a lot of pressure. We made sure they aligned the way we thought they would, and it takes another guy out of the blitz. Coach (Louie) Alexander did a good job of calling plays all night and having us ready to go and we operated well. Bryce (Young, quarterback) operated well all night. Our running backs blocked for each other and, of course, our offensive line did what they did each week and blocked their tails off.”

The defense was making adjustments all game, Fountain said. “We gave up that pass early, but I think we locked in and were able to hold them for the rest of the game.”

Clinton’s opponent this week, Emerald defeated Union County, 44-8, as sophomore quarterback Key Holloway accounted for 101 yards rushing and 102 yards passing. Emerald scored 20 3rd quarter points and 6 unanswered touchdowns from the 2nd – 4th quarters to improve to 5-4 on the season.

With the Chester win, Clinton’s record is 9-0 overall. That 2007 Region Championship Red Devil team finished 10-2, with its two losses coming by a total of 15 points.