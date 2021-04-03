NO Baseball this weekend

No Baseball --- BASEBALL & SOFTBALL -- see photo gallery below.

The Presbyterian College baseball team's conference-opening series against UNC Asheville scheduled for Friday, March 5 & Saturday, March 6 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Blue Hose program.

The series with the Bulldogs has no scheduled make-up date at this time. The Blue Hose are next slated to be on the diamond on Tuesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. against Wofford.

The Presbyterian College baseball team begins its 2021 Big South season Friday as the Blue Hose open a three-game weekend series with UNC Asheville at 2 p.m. from the PC Baseball Complex. The Blue Hose and Bulldogs will meet on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. for a doubleheader to wrap up the weekend series. Friday's game will be broadcast on 98.3 FM with Saturday's doubleheader being shown on ESPN+.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: UNC Asheville (1-4, 0-0 Big South) vs. Presbyterian (1-5, 0-0 Big South)

WHERE: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)

WHEN: Friday, March 5 (2:00 p.m.) | Saturday, March 6 (10:30 a.m.) | Saturday, March 6 (Game Two DH)

THE SERIES (Since 2008): PC leads 24-13

FOLLOW THE ACTION

ON THE MOUND

Friday

AVL – LHP Jacob Edwards (1-1, 7.50 ERA, 4 K)

PC – RHP Eric Miles (1-1, 8.25 ERA, 8 K)

Saturday (Game One)

AVL – RHP Brett Johnson (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 2 K)

PC – RHP Duncan Howard (0-1, 1.64 ERA, 9 K)

Saturday (Game Two)

AVL – RHP Ryan Douglas (0-0, 8.31 ERA, 4 K)

PC – TBA

About the Blue Hose

• Fifth Year senior Eric Miles set a DI program record for wins on Saturday with his 22nd career win in game one of Saturday's doubleheader as the Blue Hose earned a split in the twinbill taking game one by the score of 12-9. Eastern Kentucky took game two by the count of 5-3.

• Chris Veach led the Blue Hose offense in the doubleheader with six hits which included three doubles.

• In game one, Eric Miles broke a tie for the DI program record in victories as he picked up his 22nd career victory on Saturday. Miles went 7.0 innings allowing five hits and five runs while totaling five strikeouts. He broke the tie with Chandler Knox who pitched for PC from 2011-14. Miles also became the fourth PC pitcher in the DI era to reach 200 career strikeouts with his five punchouts.

Series History

• PC and UNC Asheville have met 47 times in the Blue Hose DI era prior to Friday's series opener. Presbyterian holds a 24-13 head to head record over the Bulldogs with PC winning six of the last seven meetings including a three-game sweep in 2019.

• In the 2019 three-game sweep of the Bulldogs, Presbyterian hit at .301 clip which was led by Johnny Cook at a .556 average. Ashby Smith and Jonathan White both hit .444 in the three-game series.

• Presbyterian's pitching staff held the Bulldogs to four earned runs over 27 innings led by Reagan Fowler tossing 6.1 innings as he didn't allow an earned run in his start.

Scouting UNC Asheville

• UNC Asheville enters Friday's series opener with a 1-4 record following a 10-9 extra innings setback in midweek action against Wofford. The Bulldogs opened the 2021 season with a 10-4 win over Western Carolina.

• At the plate, Asheville is led by PJ Heintz with a .400 average which includes a double and a pair of runs driven in. Sebastian Dunn sits with a .368 average which includes a double and four RBI's.

• As a team, UNC Asheville is hitting .240 with 11 doubles, one triple and 21 runs driven in over its first five games.

• On the mound, Justin Honeycutt has tossed 6.0 perfect innings to begin his 2021 with seven strikeouts. Three other Bulldog arms have had a scoreless appearance to begin the year.

• Brett Johnson sits as the top Bulldog arm to make a start so far this season as he is winless and holds a 5.40 era.

Veach Named League Freshman of the Week

• Presbyterian College baseball freshman Chris Veach (Chapin, S.C.) was named the Big South Freshman of the Week for games played February 22-28, as announced by the conference office on Monday.

• Veach hit .583 (7-12) with six runs scored, two RBI and three doubles in three games last week. He went 6-9 in a series split with Eastern Kentucky -- collecting three hits in each game, in addition to four runs scored in PC's 12-9 victory.

• Veach also earned the save in the win over the Colonials, as he recorded the final out with the bases loaded.

Strong Opening Statements At The Plate

• Chris Veach currently paces the Blue Hose offense with a .400 average to begin the 2021 season as he has hits in all six games and 10 total during the Blue Hose first six games.

• Freshman Ryan Ouzts sits in third on the team currently with a .391 average thru the first six games. Ouzts is tied for the team lead with Veach totaling three doubles.

• JUCO Transfer Eric Toth has a .273 average so far in 2021 as he has reached base safely in all six games for the Blue Hose. Toth picked up his first Presbyterian home run of the season at No. 17 Auburn in game two of the series.

• Sean Klein, another JUCO transfer currently leads the team with a pair of long balls and a team-high six RBIs.

Record Chasing

• Senior Eric Miles needs 12 strikeouts to move into third in the Blue Hose D1 record book. Miles currently sits with 200 career strikeouts.

• With his next start, Miles will move into sole possesion of seventh in the Blue Hose DI record book for appearances. He will also tie Jesse Harmon for sixth in games started with his next start.

• Miles needs 26.1 innings pitched to past Brian Kehner for fourth in the DI record book for innings in his Blue Hose career.

• Senior Zacchaeus Rasberry needs five stolen bases to move into first in the Blue Hose D1 record book. Rasberry has 31 career stolen bases.

• Rasberry's next triple will move him into a tie for fifth in D1 history with his fifth career triple as a Blue Hose.

Scouting The 2021 Season

• The Blue Hose enter of one the most unique seasons to date in the program's history dating back to 1988 in the modern era. PC is set to embark on a 50 game season which includes 40 games in the Big South along with 10 non-conference matchups.

• On the non-conference side, Presbyterian travels to Auburn (3 games) and Eastern Kentucky (3 games). The Blue Hose also have midweek home-and-home matchups with Wofford and Davidson as well.

• The Blue Hose are set to host three teams in home-and-home conference series this season. PC will face UNC Asheville (Mar.5-6 (H) & Apr. 1-2(A)), Longwood (Mar. 12-13(H) & Apr. 16-17(A)) and Radford (Mar. 19-20 (A) & Apr. 9-10(H)) six times apiece.

• Presbyterian will face two conference teams in five games during the 2021 season, including a home or road weekend series followed by a home-and-home midweek contest. The Blue Hose will host Charleston Southern on March 16 and March 26-27 before traveling to Charleston on May 11. PC will travel to USC Upstate on March 23 and play a weekend series in Spartanburg on April 30-May 1. The Blue Hose and Spartans are slated to meet in Clinton on April 20.

• PC will play four teams in a three-game series either at home or on the road. Campbell will visit Presbyterian for a weekend set on April 23-24, while also hosting Gardner-Webb on May 7-8.

Up Next

• The Blue Hose are next in action on Tuesday March 9 for a 6 pm first pitch against Wofford in Spartanburg.