Newberry College Baseball signs Wilson Wages

PHOTOS: WAGES GOING TO THE WOLVES.

It has been pretty awful - just walking the sidelines rehabbing a very serious injury, not playing as Clinton Red Devil Football has had its best season in decades. Just a season ago, Wilson Wages was running Richardson Field, catching passes and throwing killer blocks, impressing everyone with baseball speed turned into football speed.

But, he says he knows, “God has a reason.” Now, part of that reason has come into focus - Wages is focused on baseball as he prepares to play it in college.

On Thursday, Wilson Wages signed his National Letter of Intent to play 20 miles down Hwy 76 at Newberry College’s Smith Road Field. His slugging percentage of .817 from his junior year was enough to attract attention, but also, he had 30 stolen bases.

That on-the-basepaths speed was part of his best playing memory - as a sophomore against Union County stretching out a triple. “I was pumped, with adrenaline,” he said.

This season, the speedy outfielder also will try pitching, part of CHS Baseball Head Coach Sean McCarthy’s all-hands-on-deck approach to mound-work for the Red Devils. Wages will look to build on his 44 for 82 at the plate, 11 doubles, 6 triples, 1 home run, 23 RBIs and 39 runs scored from a stellar junior season. It is his hard work in all aspects of the game that has changed the culture of CHS Baseball, his coaches say.

Wages said making an All-Star team in coach’s pitch got him hooked on baseball. Now, he is ready to take to the field and to the classroom as a physical education major and potential coach “at a school nearby,” he says.

Last season, after exiting the SAC tournament, the Wolves were 38-13 and in the hunt for a DII tournament bid.

Just one more side note about football, since he’s not playing, what is he doing? “I was the long snapper,” Wages said, “so I can give the guys tips about long-snapping.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOTDOb5LXaY