A New Sport on the PC Campus

PC Acrobatics & Tumbling Set to Host Program’s Inaugural Meet.

The Presbyterian College acrobatics & tumbling team makes its program debut on Sunday, Feb. 23, when it welcomes Quinnipiac to the Templeton Center at 2 pm for the inaugural meet in program history.

“Any time history is about to be made, there is a higher level of anticipation and excitement, and hosting PC’s first-ever acrobatics & tumbling competition is no exception,” said Presbyterian Athletic Director Robert Acunto. “The team recently participated in an unannounced scrimmage, and over 150 people showed up, so we expect an even larger crowd for the program’s first sanctioned competition. Anyone who has not seen an acrobatics & tumbling event should plan to be here on Feb. 23, because they will be amazed by what they will see from these student-athletes.”

Acrobatics & tumbling meets consist of six events: Compulsory, Acro, Pyramid, Toss, Tumbling and Team. Each event is scored by a panel of three officials, and the team with the highest cumulative total at the end of the six events is declared the winner.

“I’m really looking forward to hosting our inaugural meet on Sunday,” said Presbyterian head coach Amber Morrell. “It’s not every day you get to be a first, and our athletes get to make history on Sunday, which will make this meet so special. It’s been two years building this program from scratch, and we are excited to introduce the sport to our community!”

The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt. Sunday’s meet is also set to be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Blue Hose are among four teams competing in NCATA (National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association) for the first time in 2020. The group also includes Erskine, Mary Hardin-Baylor and Saint Leo. Presbyterian also becomes the fourth Division I institution to compete in NCATA, joining Baylor, Oregon and Quinnipiac.