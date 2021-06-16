New-Look PC Football Sets Games

11 Games: PC Football.

The Presbyterian College football team begins the Kevin Kelley era with an 11-game slate this coming fall, it was announced last week. The schedule includes six home games and eight league contests with the Blue Hose opening Pioneer Football League this season.

September 4th brings St. Andrews into town for the second time since 2019. In the only meeting between the two teams, the Blue Hose took a 52-14 win at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Seven days later, on Sept. 11, the Blue Hose host Fort Lauderdale in the first meeting between the two schools. The Eagles are first-year members of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Sept. 18 takes PC to Buies Creek, N.C., to take on former Big South foe, Campbell. The Camels and Blue Hose have faced off five times, with PC holding a slight 3-2 edge.

A road trip to Dayton is on tap Sept. 25, capping a two-game road trip and marking the first official Pioneer Football League contest for the Blue Hose. The Flyers and the Blue Hose have never met on the gridiron.

Bailey Memorial Stadium will be a welcome site Oct. 9 as the Blue Hose face league team Morehead State. In the first and only meeting, held in the spring of 2021, with the Eagles, PC earned a 31-16 win.

PC returns to the road Oct. 16, and heads to Davidson, N.C., to taking on the defending PFL champion Wildcats. Davidson holds a 15-14-2 margin in the overall series, with both teams trading wins in a two-game series this past spring. PC dropped game one on the road, 24-41, but took the 29-24 decision just under a month later in Clinton.

San Diego heads to Clinton, Oct. 23, for Homecoming. The Toreros have won the PFL title 10 times, including a stretch of seven in a row from 2011-2018. The teams have met just once with San Diego earning a close 24-21 win last season.

The second home contest in as many weeks, Oct. 30 pits PC against Stetson, a team the Blue Hose hold a 9-0-2 mark against. In the first meeting since 1956, the Blue Hose earned a 26-3, April 3, 2021, win in Deland, Fla.

Valparaiso on Nov. 6, in Valparaiso, Ind., marks PC’s ninth game of the season and will be the first meeting between the two schools. The 10th game is in the friendly confines of Bailey Stadium and is the last home game of the season, with the Blue Hose hosting Marist, another first-time opponent.

The regular season finale, Nov. 20, is in Saint Paul, Minn., with PC taking on St. Thomas, a first-year member of the PFL, along with the Blue Hose. The two teams have never met.

The 2021 season marks the 29th year for the Pioneer Football League – the nation’s only non-scholarship, football-only NCAA Football Championship Subdivision conference. The winner of the PFL regular-season title earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I FCS play-offs.

2021 Presbyterian College Football Schedule

Date Opponent Start Time (ET) Series

Sept. 4 ST. ANDREWS 4:00

(2nd meeting, 1-0)

(Family Weekend)

Sept. 11 FORT LAUDERDALE 4:00

(1st meeting)

(Scotsman Club Day)

Sept. 18 at Campbell 6:00

(6th meeting, 3-2)

Sept. 25 at Dayton* 1:00

(1st meeting)

Oct. 2 BYE

Oct. 9 MOREHEAD STATE* 1:00

(2nd meeting, 1-0)

Oct. 16 at Davidson* 7:00

(32nd meeting, 14-15-2)

Oct. 23 SAN DIEGO* 1:00

(2nd meeting, 0-1)

(Homecoming)

Oct. 30 STETSON* 1:00

(12th meeting, 9-0-2)

Nov. 6 at Valparaiso* 2:00

(1st meeting)

Nov. 13 MARIST* 1:00

(1st meeting)

Nov. 20 at St. Thomas* 2:00

(1st meeting)