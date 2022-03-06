New Athletic Facilities

‘Championship Spirit’ lifts PC over $8 million goal for athletic facilities.

This spring, Presbyterian College crossed the finish line in record fashion after raising more than $8 million for athletic facilities in just five months.

The $8 million Championship Spirit initiative is the most ambitious fundraising campaign for athletics in PC’s history. A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Fan Day on Aug. 27.

“This is an exciting time for current and future generations of Blue Hose,” said president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg. “We are deeply grateful for the dedication, diligence, and generous investment of our volunteers and donors. Because of them, we can continue to build on our rich tradition and further cement our championship culture.”

The athletic facilities initiative will bring:

• A new multipurpose facility for men’s and women’s wrestling, acrobatics and tumbling, and competitive cheer

• A new field house with coaches’ offices, a locker room, lights, concession area, public restrooms, new seating, and a press box for softball

• A new field house with coaches’ offices, a locker room, concession area, public restrooms, new seating, and a press box for baseball

• New bleachers, a new scoreboard, video boards, and a new HVAC system for the Templeton Physical Education Center gymnasium

• Renovation and new equipment for the weight room in Templeton

Athletic director Rob Acunto said the improvements will significantly enhance student-athletes’ overall college experience, recruiting efforts, and the gameday experience for fans.

“We believe every Blue Hose student-athlete deserves to practice and compete in top-notch athletic facilities,” Acunto said. “The Championship Spirit initiative proves to our teams and coaches that we are committed to their success.”

The Blue Hose began competing in intercollegiate sports in 1913. Today, more than 40 percent of the college’s student body participates in one of 19 Division I programs.

Members of the Championship Spirit Steering Committee who helped promote the success of the effort included: