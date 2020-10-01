More wrestling at the Templeton Center

Directed by Hall of Famer Mark Cody, PC Men’s Wrestling to Host First Home Match on Jan. 15.

PC men's wrestling team, directed by Hall of Fame wrestling coach Mark Cody, will host its first home match on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6:00 p.m. The Blue Hose will face Truett McConnell University, a private school in Cleveland, Ga.

"I am excited about the upcoming home schedule. Several of the events are league matches for the men's team, which puts a whole different level of importance on those events,” Cody said. "We just finished a training cycle and covered several areas that we felt were important based on what we've seen so far this year."

The men’s wrestling team’s second home match will be against SoCon foe Davidson on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2.