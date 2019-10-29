Home / Sports / Men's Basketball -- RESULT

Tue, 10/29/2019
Photo by Vic MacDonald/MyClintonNews.com
Blue Hose Men’s Basketball Powers Past Wildcats   CLINTON, S.C. – Ben Drake scored a team-leading 23 points, and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Cory Hightower added 19 points and a team-high 14 rebounds to both post double-doubles and lead the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team to the 95-64 win over Johnson & Wales in exhibition action last Wednesday evening at Templeton Center. Leading the Wildcats was Robert Hobson with 21 points. Scoring the game A back and forth battle early, the Blue Hose used a 15-3 run to turn a one-point deficit to an 11-point lead, 27-16, 9:04 left before the break.  JWU cut the lead to just two off a couple of three-pointers and trailed 30-32, 4:50 remaining, but PC outscored the visitors, 9-5, down the stretch to head into the locker room holding a 41-35 lead. PC came out hot in the second half, exploding for a 21-5 run to pull ahead by 22, 62-40, 13:49 left.  Johnson & Wales responded with a run of its own, hitting three three-pointers during a 13-1 run to cut the margin to just 10, 9:19 remaining.  Back to back three-pointers by the Blue Hose, followed by another five unanswered, put the home team on top by 25, 82-57, 4:46 on the clock.  Freshman Zeb Graham scored the game’s final five points to put the Blue Hose victory margin to just over 30 points at 95-64. Players of the Game Ben Drake led all scorers with 23 points, with Cory Hightower close behind with 19.  Both ended the night with double-doubles, with Drake’s 11 boards, and Hightower’s 14.  Chris Martin added 13 points, followed by Michael Isler with is 12.  Robert Hobson led JWU with 21 points and six rebounds. Stats of the Game After shooting 40.5% in the first half, PC shot 63.3% in the second to finish the night with 50.7%.  JWU ended the night with 32.8% from the field.  PC controlled the boards, 60-35, but it was JWU with six more three-pointers, 10-4.  The Blue Hose connected on 23-of-34 free throws, compared to 10-of-24 for the visitors.  Turnovers were fairly even with JWU posting one more, 17-16. Up Next: The Blue Hose open the regular season Thursday, Nov. 7, at Clemson.  Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.

Blue Hose Preview 2019-20 Season with Exhibition Contest.

 

 

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team previews the 2019-20 season with an exhibition contest at Templeton Center, Wednesday, Oct. 30, against Johnson& Wales. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m., and admission is free and open to the public.

Presbyterian College is entering the 2019-20 season after a historical 2018-19 season which saw the Blue Hose finish with 20 wins and a trip to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament Quarterfinals.

A new season brings a new coaching staff with the addition of 2007 PC alumn Quinton Ferrell. An integral member of the basketball team as a student-athlete he served as an assistant coach from graduation to 2012. After stops at The Citadel and Army, he settled at College of Charleston for five seasons from 2014-19. In his fourth season the Cougars made a memorable run that included the program’s second-straight 25-win campaign, an impressive 26-8 overall record and 14-4 mark in CAA play. The co-regular-season champions won the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship and earned their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1999.

The Blue Hose played in their first Division I postseason tournament this past season, taking part in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The Blue Hose earned wins over Seattle and Robert Morris, advancing all the way to the tournament quarterfinals.

The 2018-19 team broke several PC DI season records, including scoring, rebounding, assists, and scoring margin. The Blue Hose led the league in assists, assist/turnover ratio, and were third in scoring and scoring margin. In the national statistics PC finished top 10 in assist/turnover ratio, three-pointers per game, three-pointers made, and in turnovers.

