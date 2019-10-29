Blue Hose Preview 2019-20 Season with Exhibition Contest.

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team previews the 2019-20 season with an exhibition contest at Templeton Center, Wednesday, Oct. 30, against Johnson& Wales. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m., and admission is free and open to the public.

Presbyterian College is entering the 2019-20 season after a historical 2018-19 season which saw the Blue Hose finish with 20 wins and a trip to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament Quarterfinals.

A new season brings a new coaching staff with the addition of 2007 PC alumn Quinton Ferrell. An integral member of the basketball team as a student-athlete he served as an assistant coach from graduation to 2012. After stops at The Citadel and Army, he settled at College of Charleston for five seasons from 2014-19. In his fourth season the Cougars made a memorable run that included the program’s second-straight 25-win campaign, an impressive 26-8 overall record and 14-4 mark in CAA play. The co-regular-season champions won the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship and earned their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1999.

The Blue Hose played in their first Division I postseason tournament this past season, taking part in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The Blue Hose earned wins over Seattle and Robert Morris, advancing all the way to the tournament quarterfinals.

The 2018-19 team broke several PC DI season records, including scoring, rebounding, assists, and scoring margin. The Blue Hose led the league in assists, assist/turnover ratio, and were third in scoring and scoring margin. In the national statistics PC finished top 10 in assist/turnover ratio, three-pointers per game, three-pointers made, and in turnovers.