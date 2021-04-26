A Major Football Honor

Delvecchio Powell II makes his move in Presbyterian College Football’s 7-game spring season just completed (4-3 record). From Pooler, Georgia, Powell had his best game of the season against Morehead State where he racked up 104 rushing yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

Blue Hose Football running back Powell is top freshman.

ST. LOUIS, MO. – Presbyterian College Football redshirt freshman running back Delvecchio Powell II has been named the PFL Freshman Offensive Player of the Year as announced by the league on Monday.

The annual PFL Major Awards announcement launches the league's annual awards week. The PFL will announce its 28th All-PFL Teams, Tuesday. The league will announce its Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Wednesday, coinciding with the announcement of the 28th Academic All-PFL teams.

In seven games this spring, Powell totaled a team-high 311 rushing yards including a touchdown coming against Morehead State on the ground. He also picked up 17 catches for 135 receiving yards and two touchdowns scores through the air.

He opened the season with four catches for 42 yards and a score in the season-opener at Gardner-Webb. Powell had his best game of the season against Morehead State where he racked up 104 rushing yards on 26 carries and a touchdown.

The Pooler, Ga. native added his second receiving touchdown of the season on March 20 against Davidson. He totaled his second 100+ yard all-purpose yard performance on April 3 against Stetson where he had 82 rushing yards on 15 attempts and added a 19-yard catch to his stat line as well in the Blue Hose 26-3 win over the Hatters.

Powell finished second on the team in all-purpose yards with 446 total yards.

Valparaiso running back Robert Washington earned the league's Offensive Player of the Year honor, while San Diego defensive lineman Kevin Glajchen was named the PFL defensive player of the year. San Diego return specialist Hunter Nichols and Valparaiso punter Ben Niesner were the league's Co-Special Teams Player of the Year honorees.

Davidson's Scott Abell was named the PFL Coach of the Year.