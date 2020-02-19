Legacy Dinner will be Feb. 29

Brock Legacy will highlight Copeland’s work.

For its 9-year anniversary, a group dedicated to “remembering the past, assisting the future of CHS boys basketball” will honor one of its founders.

Former Red Devil and collegiate standout, Columbus Copeland will be the featured honoree. An inductee last year into the legacy group, Leon Sturkey, who was unable to attend, also will be a 2020 honoree.

The induction will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 5 p.m., at the Clinton First Presbyterian Church Christian Life Center, 303 E. Centennial St. A meal will be serviced, and while the Legacy Group does not charge for this event, donations always are welcome.

A promotional poster says, “Join us for our annual banquet for great fellowship and great food. Buffet style food will be provided by Trotters Restaurant. This is a free event. We do accept donations to help pay for summer camp and the cost of the event. For more information, contact Buddy Bridge at 864-923-2174 or JD Fuller at 803-466-3343.”

The Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Group has conducted this celebration the past nine years. All those times, an important part of the celebration and fundraising was Copeland, now a motivational speaker and author. He overcame a severe stutter to become a college graduate and sought-after public speaker. In this year’s 5-7 p.m. event, a special tribute is planned for Copeland and “the vision and dedication he had to start the Legacy Group nine years ago.”

The vision is to provide scholarships for CHS boys’ basketball players to attend camps, and to honor players from the past who have made contributions to Clinton High Boys Basketball. Scholarship recipients have attended camps at the University of Kentucky, the University of Georgia and Clemson University.

“For the past two years, we assisted in sending the entire Clinton High Varsity Boys Basketball Team to summer basketball camp,” the promotional poster says. The 2019-20 team is coached by Eddie Romines and Dontavious Glenn. A very young team this season (just one senior), Red Devil Boys Basketball has made it at least to the second round of the AAA playoffs in each of the prior 3 seasons, playing for the Upper State Championship in 2017.

This year’s honoree, Copeland; Bridges, now The Voice of the Red Devils; and Fuller, who went on to become, and still is, the career tackles leader for University of South Carolina football, all played for Coach Bobby Brock at Clinton High School. Other Legacy Group inductees, basketball/all sport standouts, and Clinton High School representatives are expected to attend the 2020, 9th Annual fund-raising event.