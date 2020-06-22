Laurens County Speedway - Pre-Father's Day

The Darlington of Dirt.

Thunder Bomber:

Reid Neaderhiser edges out Dan Lawson for first career Thunder Bomber victory! A hefty field of Thunder Bombers graced the Darlington of Dirt Saturday night and they didn't disappoint. David Stone would take the green flag from the pole position and lead throughout the main event. For a large chunk of the night, the battle was for second position on track, with Dan Lawson battling bumper to bumper with the always competitive Dylan Chappell. Chappell would later get turned in turn two and his night would end early. On the final restart of the night Neaderhiser worked his way up to third passing Tinker Roberts with three laps to go and set his sights on Lawson. Coming off of turn four to take the checkered flag Neaderhiser and Lawson made contact, beating and banging door to door, Neaderhiser would edge Lawson at the line, which would become the race winning move after David Stone faced issues in tech inspection. With Stone disqualified, Brandon Satterfield, Tinker Roberts and Chris Patterson would round out the top five.

602 Thunder Series:

Thunder rolls on a short track Saturday night! After a brief storm hit Laurens County Speedway early evening, the thunder continued to roll as the City Chevrolet 602 Thunder Series rolled into town! Austin Mintz would set the quick time in qualifying with a 15.799, but would face in invert with second place qualifier Michael Smith (15.976). Smith and Mintz would battle throughout the night, with Smith continuing to pace the field. After multiple restarts, Mintz would snag the lead quickly before yet another yellow would fall on the night. On the second to last restart, Mintz and Smith would continue their battle until contact between the two would put an end to Mintz's night. As the green flag flew for the final time, “The Dark Horse” Dale Timms, who sat in third all night, took full advantage and rocketed to the lead off of turn two. Timms would skate to victory lane with a pair of 12's rounding out the top three as Smith lands in second and Ty Lowe in third.

Stock Four:

Dusty Eaves wins roller coaster stock four feature! The monster mini's were ready to roar at Laurens County Speedway, as Wayne Summers and Dusty Eaves would lead a hungry field to green. Summers would lead laps early, but continued to have his gap closed as cautions flurried throughout the main event. In the closing laps, leaders would face issues as Larry Teal would make contact with the outside wall after having a tire go down through turn two. Race leader Wayne Summers would have major issues on the same lap as he slowed dramatically going down the backstretch and headed straight for the wall in turn three. Summers would ride the wall momentarily, before coming to rest on the front stretch. With the door opened, Eaves would take the lead on the final restart and never look back! Scott Nelson would finish second with Larry Teal recovering to third.

Front Wheel Drive:

Cody Paige finds his stride as he goes back-to-back in the front wheel drive division! Paige started the night off quick, winning his heat race to join Blaise Strickland on the front row for the feature. As the green flag flew, Strickland would head to an early lead before facing major issues heading into turn one. Strickland would lose a wheel and his night would end early. Strickland's troubles would hand the lead to Paige, with Justin Harris sitting second. Nearing the half-way mark, Danny Anthony would take a wild ride as he barrel rolled four to five times quickly in turn one after contact with Wayne Taylor. Anthony would walk away with a wave to the crowd, as racing got back underway. Paige would continue to hold off a hard charging Justin Harris and eventually begin to gap the field. Through one last restart, Paige would hold the lead and find victory lane for the second time in 2020. Harris came home second followed by Wayne Taylor in third.

Limited Late Model:

Timms time strikes the clock again! A hardy field of limited late models would scream into turn one, with high stakes up front. Pole sitter Frank Coates set his sights on 100 career wins at Laurens County Speedway, while Laurens legend Larry Timms looked to spoil the party. After an early caution, Timms would jump to the lead on the second restart of the night. Timms paced the field the remainder of the feature, but not without a hard charge from Coates. Coates continued to chop the lead before making a mistake off of turn two, that would secure Timms the victory. Third place was the battle of the night with Tony Quarles using lapped traffic to finish third over Jimmy Taylor in fourth. The Timms' family would kick off Father's Day with father (Larry Timms) and son (Dale Timms) duo landing in victory lane in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Powder Puff

The main event of the night, gave opportunity to the many women of the Laurens County Speedway, with a specialty “Powder Puff” event. Ten ladies entered the race, and wouldn't disappoint! Bridgette Johnson and Joanne Smith would show speed early, as both won their respective heat races. As Smith started from the pole, she'd never look back! Jumping out to a large lead, Mrs. 45 would stroll to victory lane as Chasity Spencer would pass Johnson on the final lap to come home in the runner up position! Megan McDaniel would come back from engine troubles in her heat to finish fourth, and Autumn Shifferly would would come home fifth.