A LAURENS COUNTY LEGEND PASSES.

LAURENS - King Dixon, a Laurens County sports legend and athletics director for the University of South Carolina, died Monday after a brief bout with cancer. He was in his early 80s.

He led USC athletics from 1988 to 1992 and recently was named an interim member of the USC Board of Trustees by Gov. Henry McMaster. He was a member of the inaugural class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He was a U.S. Marine and was devoted to the Boys Scouts.

King Dixon is survived by his wife, Augusta.