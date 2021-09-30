Alvarez will speak to FCA Dinner.

It’s a celebration! Lakelands Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will host the Annual “Tommy Addison Home Team” Celebration Dinner on October 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Center at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.

Coaches, athletes, families, and individuals are invited to join Lakelands FCA for an evening of fellowship, testimony, worship, and a delicious meal at the annual support-raising event. Local coaches and athletes will take the stage to share their testimonies and retired MLB pitcher Jose Alvarez will deliver the keynote address including the personal impact that the FCA has on the lives of coaches and athletes.

Born in Tampa, Florida, Jose attended the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, "the Ragin Cajuns". In 1978 he broke most of the Cajun pitching records (3 still remain today), was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 8th round and began a career in professional baseball.

In 1988 he was voted the Atlanta Braves “Most Outstanding Pitcher.” He retired May 1, 1995 after 16 years in professional baseball with parts of 5 seasons in the major leagues sporting a lifetime ERA of 2.99 ERA and a .273 batting average.

Jose has coached high school baseball, travel baseball and provided private instruction for high school, college and professional pitchers for over 30 years. Jose now mentors young aspiring golfers on the Web.com

Tour since 2007 with FCA Golf. He and his wife Michelle have been married for 37 years and speak in FamilyLife marriage conferences around the country. They have made Greenville, South Carolina, their home since 1986. They have 3 adult children, two are married, and are grandparents to granddaughters Carolina and Lucy and grandsons Shepherd and Arnie.

Ministry updates and an opportunity to give will be mentioned throughout the program. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is a non-profit organization with a mission that includes supporting local athletes, coaches, and schools and awarding scholarships to sports and leadership camps throughout the year.

FCA is the largest Christian sports ministry in the world and focuses on serving local communities by equipping, empowering, and encouraging people to make a difference for Christ. In the Lakelands area, there is an active FCA presence on 36 campuses, including elementary, middle, high school, and college levels. Approximately 3000 athletes are impacted each week through FCA’s ministry and additional hundreds more coaches and athletes participate in our summer camp programs.

For more information about attending or sponsoring this year’s event, contact Area Director, Ben Hjalmer at bhjalmer@fca.org or 864-992-3742. Attendance is free of charge with registration at https://tinyurl.com/5bxf5v9t.