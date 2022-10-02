Lacrosse at Bailey Memorial Stadium & Home Softball

SPRING SPORTS: Lacrosse Opens 2022 Season at Home Against Howard.

The Presbyterian College women’s lacrosse team will begin their season inside Bailey Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon as they host the Howard Bison at 4 pm.

The Blue Hose open their season against the Bison for the second time in the past three seasons, the previous of which was a 19-5 victory on February 7, 2020. Now senior Madison Berg and junior Abby Edmisten each scored two goals in that game.

“We are eager to get the 2022 campaign underway and to do so in Bailey Memorial Stadium and on ESPN+ makes it even better!”, said head coach Eric Clakeley. “This team is the largest roster in the history of Presbyterian College women’s lacrosse and we look forward to the depth and opportunity for growth in front of us.”

Attack

Fifth year Ana Boothe and senior Madison Berg return to anchor the Blue Hose offense. Hailing from Johns Creek, GA. and Keller, TX. respectively, both players have had a consistent presence on the field with Boothe appearing in 41 contests and Berg in 38.

“Madison and Ana have been integral parts of our offense for the past couple years and I could not be more excited for them to take control and lead us into this season”, said coach Clakeley.

Senior Ryann Doyle and juniors Tayler Hofmeister, Sophie Sullinger and Madison Foti will look to contribute to the attacking force throughout the 2022 slate. Freshman Gillian Craig, Mickey Paredes and Ellie Lewis will look to make their presence felt immediately.

Rounding out the unit is sophomore Emma Foard and freshmen Lily Clawson, Olivia Staas and Melissa Mucollari.

“We believe there is strength in numbers, and our attack will be our proof in that belief. We have a variety of different options and have the potential to attack by committee. I expect to see our point production spread out more this year than in years past.”

Midfield/Draw

Pre-Season All-Conference selection Abby Edmisten returns for her 3rd season in the Presbyterian midfield. The Milton, GA. native accumulated 41 goals and 8 assists in just 12 games last season which placed her 4th in single season points, 2nd in single season goals and 1st in free position goals in program history.

“Abby is certainly coming off a great season and we believe the best is still in front of her”, mentions Clakeley. “The most important thing Abby does for us is make those playing around her better. Those moments do not always show up in the stat sheet, but they are most definitely there.”

Converted defender senior Meredith Moore, junior Ava Ward, sophomore Kylie Sullivan and freshmen Willow Hammond, Nya Bettis and Kenzie Partsch will all see time in the midfield.

“If a coach could design the ideal athlete mentality, you would come up with Meredith Moore and Ava Ward. In their own ways, both of them will do what ever is asked, outwork the next person, and do anything to contribute to the team’s success. Kylie and the freshmen provide us the ability to substitute more and keep us fresh on both ends which is something we haven’t had in my first two seasons”, Clakeley says.

Mckenzie Cates, Bettis, Doyle, Foti and Partsch will make up the draw unit for the Blue Hose.

Defense/Goaltenders

Seniors Paige Gacek and Carrington Cantarella, juniors Juliana San Lucas, Taryn Tomas, Kendall Goldfarb, Emily French, and freshmen Jocelyn Smestad and Sarah Maier comprise the defensive unit. Gacek and Tomas anchored the backline last season combining for 47 ground balls, 24 draw controls and 17 caused turnovers in 14 games.

“We return everyone on the defensive end and we have challenged them to make sure that translates to the program’s greatest strength. Every line defender has a skill set that is unique and can help us preform”, indicates coach Clakeley.

Senior Heidi Shafer returns after starting in every competition last year and ranking 5th in saves and 4th in save percentage in program history. Sophomore Rebekah Lenoble and freshman Naomi Lauderbaugh will also have the opportunity to mind the net for the Blue Hose.

“Heidi’s contributions and impact to this team are immeasurable by the stat sheet. She is versatile and experienced. She is playing some of her best lacrosse right now, and is making some incredible plays look routine. Her leadership, understanding, and contributions to our defensive systems go beyond the field. We are fortunate to have her for another season as well as Rebekah with game experience and the addition of Naomi.”

Captains

Ana Boothe, Meredith Moore, Abby Edmisten and Kendall Goldfarb will serve as the captains for the 2022 season.

Notables

The Blue Hose are opening the season at home for the first time since 2020 where they started that campaign with four straight in Clinton, SC. The team went 2-2 in those four games defeating Howard, 19-5, and Akron, 10-9 in overtime.

PC is scheduled to play a full 17 game season this year. The past two years have been cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presbyterian is 6-0 all-time against Howard, scoring 15 or more goals in all six of those contests. The Blue Hose have outscored the Bison 112-58 all-time.

The Big South welcomes three new teams to the conference in Furman, Mercer, and Wofford. Furman went 12-5 last season, while Mercer finished 7-8, and Wofford ended 2-9. Mercer defeated Furman 14-13 to win the SoCon tournament last season.

Pre-Season All-Conference selection Abby Edmisten returns as the team leader in points. She scored 41 goals, second-best in a single season in program history, and finished with a team-high 49 points.

Head Coach Eric Clakeley enters his third season at the helm of the Blue Hose. He is joined by KerriAnn Barlage who is also in her third year at Presbyterian, and first year assistant Brittany Borchers.

Softball Throws Out First Pitch with Blue Hose Invitational

The Presbyterian College softball team will begin its 2022 campaign starting on Friday, February 11 through Sunday, February 13 as they host the Blue Hose Invitational. Joining Presbyterian this weekend will be Northern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, and South Carolina State.

The Blue Hose bring back 11 returners to this year’s squad. Most notably outfielder Rebecca Clark who led the team in most offensive categories last year, infielder Kaitlyn Tucker who was selected to the All-Freshman Team a year ago, and pitchers Jenna Greene and Haley Haselden, the latter of which was named to the All-Conference Second Team.

Filling out the PC roster are five freshmen and two transfers. Morgan Hess, Skylar Page, Kelby Goodrum, Jersey Silver, and Kennedy Rhue make up the newcomers, while Haleigh Joyner and Owen Bowers transfer in from Louisburg and Florida Southwestern State, respectively.

Head coach David Williams begins his fourth year leading the Blue Hose and will have Kayleigh Jonas and Alyssa Oakes assisting him this year.

Blue Hose Invitational Schedule:

Friday, February 11

Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech – 10:00 am

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech – 12:15 pm

Presbyterian vs. Northern Kentucky – 2:30 pm

Saturday, February 12

South Carolina State vs. Tennessee Tech – 10:00 am

South Carolina State vs. Northern Kentucky – 12:15 pm

Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky – 2:30 pm

Sunday, February 13

Presbyterian vs. Northern Kentucky – 10:00 am

Tennessee Tech vs. South Carolina State – 12:15 pm

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina State – 2:30 pm