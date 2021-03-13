Blue Hose Open Home Slate With 31-16 Victory.

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Huff accounted for three touchdowns as the Presbyterian College football team recorded a 31-16 victory over Morehead State on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Huff recorded 211 passing yards and 71 rushing yards in the contest. Linebacker Colby Campbell led the defense with 10 tackles including six solo stops on the afternoon.

Final Score: Presbyterian 31, Morehead State 16

Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (1-1) | Morehead State (0-2)

OPENING KICK

- PC got out to a fast start on Saturday as it recorded points (three touchdowns, one field goal) on four of its first six possessions.

- In the third quarter, Keith Pearson recorded a DI record 65-yard punt return to set the Blue Hose up inside the Eagle red zone where they quickly capitalized with a touchdown just three plays later.

- Huff paced the PC offense as he passed for 211 yards along with a pair of scores. He also added a rushing score and 71 yards on the ground in the contest.

- Redshirt freshman Delvecchio Powell II carried the ball 26 times for 104 yards and his first career rushing touchdown.

- Powell is the first Blue Hose to total 100+ rushing yards since 11/23/19 when Zola Davis totaled 103 yards against St. Andrews.

- Freshman Matthew Rivera had four catches for 116 yards which included a 65-yard touchdown that pushed the Blue Hose lead out to 24-3 at the time.

- Rivera's 65-yard score was the first 60+ yard catch by a Blue Hose since Keith Pearson had a 66-yard catch against Kennesaw State on October 6, 2018

- It is the second straight week that a Blue Hose has recorded 100+ yards receiving in a game as Pearson totaled 133 last week at Gardner-Webb.

- PC has five takeaways after the first two games of the spring with the team fumble recovery and Oka Emmanwori's interception in the game.

- The Blue Hose recorded 7.0 tackles for loss in the game led by Tre Lanham and Jarrett Nagy each picking up a pair.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- PC took advantage of an early turnover from the Eagles as Delvecchio Powell punched it in from four yards out to give the Blue Hose an early 7-0 lead halfway thru the first quarter.

- Morehead State picked up a 38-yard field goal to cut the Blue Hose lead to 7-3 with 5:12 to play in the opening quarter.

- The Blue Hose closed out the first quarter with a 32-yard field goal from Maddrey to extend the PC lead to 10-3.

- Presbyterian extended its lead to 17-3 with a four-yard reception as Huff connected with Dylan Thibault .

- The Blue Hose closed out the first half with Huff hooking up with Matthew Rivera for a 65-yard pass play to give PC a 24-3 intermission lead.

- On PC's second drive of the third, it took advantage of a 65-yard punt return from Keith Pearson to extend the lead to 31-3 with Huff rushing it in from 14 yards out.

- Late in the third quarter, Morehead State connected on a 50-yard pass play to cut the Blue Hose lead to 31-10 heading to the final stanza.

- Morehead State added a five-yard reception halfway thru the fourth quarter but a failed PAT attempt kept it at a 31-16 game and it would get no closer as the Blue Hose earned the home-opening victory.

UP NEXT

- The Blue Hose are back in action on Saturday, March 20 at 1 pm when they travel up to Davidson to face the Wildcats at Richardson Stadium.