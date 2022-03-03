The Hottest Team in Town

Blue Hose Hold 10-Game Win Streak Heading into Scotsman Invitational.

The Presbyterian College softball team will bring their near month-long 10-game win streak into the Scotsman Invitational as they will host St. Peter’s and Youngstown St. over the weekend.

Presbyterian is 10-3 on the season, knocking off ETSU in a midweek doubleheader on March 1. The Blue Hose shutout the Bucs in game one by a 5-0 final. Four of the five runs scored by PC were off singles with the additional run coming by way of a sac fly. Jenna Greene also picked up her fifth win of the season. Game two was more tightly contested with Presbyterian grabbing an early 1-0 lead. After tying the game in the 4th, ETSU would take the lead in the 6th. However, the reigning Big South player of the week in Jillian Hewes would smash a three-run homer to put PC back on top. Morgan Hess would shut the door in the 7th as PC picked up the 4-3 victory.

During PC’s 10-game win streak the offense has really come alive, getting seven or more hits in nine of those games. Due to the blazing hot offense, the Blue Hose now have seven players hitting over the .300 mark with Kaitlyn Tucker right behind at .294. The Blue Hose also have three in the top 10 in the conference with Hewes (3rd - .455), Jersey Silver (5th - .429), and Hess (7th - .406).

Presbyterian pitching has also been spectacular, only giving up five or more hits in two games over the 10-game win streak. Greene and Hess, both with five wins, have held their opponents to under the Mendoza Line this season only allowing them a .154 avg. Greene leads the Big South in strikeouts with 63 in just over 43 innings pitched, while Hess has 45 in 35.1 innings.

Both St. Peter’s and Youngstown St. are on hot streaks with the Peacocks winning their last three and the Penguins setting six in a row. St. Peter’s has already accumulated more wins than last season when they finished 2-28, while Youngstown St. is looking for another great year as they finished 36-15 in 2021.

Scotsman Invitational Schedule:

Friday, March 4

Presbyterian vs. St. Peter’s – 12:30 pm

Saturday, March 5

Youngstown St. vs. St. Peter’s – 10:00 am

Presbyterian vs. St. Peter’s – 12:15 pm

Presbyterian vs. Youngstown St. – 2:30 pm

Sunday, March 6

St. Peter’s vs. Youngstown St. – 10:00 am

Presbyterian vs. Youngstown St. – 12:15 pm

Presbyterian vs. St. Peter’s – 2:30 pm