Homecoming - This Saturday vs the #4 in the nation Owls

The Presbyterian College football team returns home for its 2019 homecoming game against No. 4 Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 pm inside Bailey Memorial Stadium.

The game will be shown on ESPN+ and broadcasted on WPCC 96.5 FM and Fox Sports 98.3 FM.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-6, 0-2 Big South) vs No. 4 Kennesaw State (5-1, 1-0 Big South)

WHERE: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

WHEN: Saturday, October 19 (2:30 pm)

THE SERIES: KSU leads 3-1

LAST MEETING: The Owls picked up a 56-0 victory over PC last season in Kennesaw. The Blue Hose lone victory in the all-time series came in Clinton when PC won 14-6 in 2015.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

WATCH: ESPN+ (Chris Doski, John Orck)

LISTEN: Fox Sports 98.3 FM | WPCC 96.5 FM (Ryan Clary, Tyler Shugart)

LIVE STATS: Statbroadcast

SOCIAL MEDIA: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) | @BlueHoseSports

GAME NOTES: Presbyterian Notes | Kennesaw State Notes | Big South Notes

Last Time Out

• The Presbyterian College football team was unable to contain the hosts as Monmouth earned a 45-0 victory in Saturday’s Big South action at Kessler Stadium.

PC Returns Home For Homecoming

• For the first time in nearly a month the Blue Hose return home to face No. 4 Kennesaw State in 2019 Homecoming.

• This marks the only home game for the Blue Hose in a six week stretch of five road games.

Record Chasing

• Wide Receiver Keith Pearson needs just 14 more receiving yards to become the seventh player in the PC D1 record book to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark.

• Pearson also needs just four more catches to become the eighth player in the Blue Hose D1 record book to hit 100 career receptions.

• Running Back Jarius Jeter sits just 121 rushing yards away from reaching 1,000 career rushing yards. He would become the seventh player in PC’s D1 era to achieve this milestone.

• Linebacker Colby Campbell needs six solo tackles to hit 100 career solo tackles on Saturday. He would become the sixth player to achieve the mark.

Jeter Dominant On The Ground

• Sophomore Jarius Jeter sits sixth in the league with 427 rushing yards on the season.

• Jeter is sixth in the conference with 71.2 yards per game.

• He has a pair of 100-yard games (132 at Campbell, 106 vs Jacksonville) and is one of seven players in the Big South with multiple 100 yard games on the ground.

• The Packlet, S.C. native sits sixth in the PC D1 record book averaging 54.9 yards per game in his 1.5 seasons at Presbyterian.

Campbell Setting The Mark

• With his six tackles against Monmouth, junior Colby Campbell moved into tenth place in the PC D1 record book for tackles with 173.

• Campbell has had 10+ tackles in six of his past nine games including four this season. He had a season-high 14 tackles against Eastern Kentucky on 9/21.

• Colby is also second in the Big South with 5.0 sacks on the year.

• Campbell sits seventh in all of FCS with 10.7 tackles per game.

Blue Hose To Honor Cally Gault

• The 2019 Presbyterian College football team will honor late head coach Cally Gault throughout the 2019 season with a decal on the back of their helmets.

• During Gault’s 22-year tenure (1963 to 1984), PC won a total of 126 games, most still by a PC head football coach.

• He posted eight seven-win seasons, including a best 11-2 mark during the 1979 season when the Blue Hose won the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Championship. Presbyterian won the SAC Championship in 1978 with an 8-2-1 mark as well.

• Under Gault 57 players earned all-SAC honors, while 21 were named All-Americans. He won three SAC coach of the year awards in 1977,1979, and 1984. Jimmy Spence and Clayto Burke were each named SAC offensive players of the year in 1978 and 1979, respectively. With Charles Huff taking home defensive player of the year honors in 1984.

Blue Hose in the Ranks

• Wide Receiver Keith Pearson sits in a tie for second in the Big South with 5.3 reception per game. He's also tied for second with 32 catches on the season.

• Jarius Jeter is sixth with 427 rushing yards and is sixth with 71.2 yards per game.

• Jeter is fifth in the Big South with 80 rush attempts.

• Linebacker Colby Campbell leads the conference with 64 tackles.

• Trent Carrington is tied for seventh with 42 tackles along with Jarrett Nagy who also has 42 tackles on the season.

• Campbell is second in the league with 5.0 sacks. Campbell is second with 8.5 tackles for loss.

Scouting the Owls

• Kennesaw State enters with a 5-1 record following a 45-23 victory over Charleston Southern last time out for the Owls.

• Running Back Bronson Rechsteiner leads the ground game for KSU. He has 486 rushing yards on the season to go along with five rushing touchdowns.

•Rechsteiner is the lone Big South player to rush for 200+ yards in a game this season. He had 221 yards against Missouri State on 9/21.

• Isaac Foster sits with 481 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Daniel David has 255 yards and 10 rushing scores on the season.

• The Owls are No.1 in FCS averaging 365.2 yards per game on the ground.

• Linebacker Bryson Armstrong leads the Owl defense with 40 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss.

• Kareem Taylor checks in with 31 tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss on the year.

Up Next

• Presbyterian hits the road next weekend as the Blue Hose travel to Merrimack for a 1 pm kickoff in North Andover, Mass. The game will be shown on NEC Front Row.