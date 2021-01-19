Home Feb. 6

PC announces women’s wrestling schedule.

The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team is set to begin its second season with five events on the docket. The Blue Hose schedule, as announced by Director of Wrestling Mark Cody, has an opening match on Friday, January 22.

"With the current situation that we are in our main goal was to get ready for the regional and national tournaments," Cody said. "I believe that as long as we can stay healthy we have a solid group this season that can be successful in those tournaments."

The Blue Hose begin the 2021 season on Friday night with a 7 pm dual on the road against Limestone. The two teams met twice during the 2019-20 season with PC earning both victories 38-11 and 34-9.

PC's busy opening week continues on Sunday at the Emmanuel Women's Invitational which is set to begin at 9 am.

The Blue Hose lone home match on the schedule is set for Saturday February 6, noon, against Limestone. It will be the first of three wrestling matches on that day inside the Templeton Center as the men's program is set to host a pair of SoCon duals later in the afternoon against Gardner-Webb and Davidson.

Presbyterian will head to the regional qualifying tournament on February 20th before wrapping up the season on March 6th at the National Collegiate Championship. The nationals in 2020 featured one of the Blue Hose two top five team finishes and also had Morgan Norris and Jaslynn Gallegos, both win their respective weight classes to advance to the Olympic Qualifiers which were later postponed due to COVID-19.