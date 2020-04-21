Rincon Inks Guatemalan International to 2020 Class, PC Men’s Tennis.

Presbyterian College and head men’s tennis coach Eduardo Rincon announced the signing of Sebastian Dominguez (Guatemala City, Guatemala) as the first member of the program’s 2020 recruiting class. Dominguez is set to join the Blue Hose for the 2020-21 season.

“Sebastian is an all-court player who has demonstrated tremendous ability to compete at a very high level,” said Rincon. “His international experience will add immediate depth to our team. He is a highly motivated young man and has great ambitions on and off the court. I’m looking forward to helping him reach his goals.”

Sebastian Dominguez – 5-9, 146 – Guatemala City, Guatemala – Colegio Hebron

Before PC: Graduated from Colegio Hebron in October 2019 … Has been ranked as high as No. 100 in the world and has an 11.82 UTR rating … Competed for Guatemala three times in the Davis Cup … Won ITF singles tournaments in Honduras and Nicaragua and ITF doubles tournaments in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Honduras and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines … Has recorded double-digit wins on the CONTECA Circuit (Central America) … Named Tennis Player of the Year by the National Tennis Federation of Guatemala three times (2013, 2014 and 2016) … Chosen to participate in the “Touring Teams” by the International Tennis Federation through the Grand Slam Development Fund, playing on the Southern American Tour (COSAT) in 2016, Central American and Caribbean Tour in 2017, Central American Tour in 2018 and Central and South America Tour in 2019 … Earned a pair of second-place finishes and a first-place finish at a piano competition organized by the Municipality of Guatemala.

Personal: Born Juan Sebastian Dominguez Collado in Guatemala to Karen Collado and Armando Dominguez … Older brother, Jose Daniel, plays tennis for Universidad Rafel Landivar in Guatemala … Chose PC because I knew it had a reputation for academic and athletic excellence … I also liked that it is a Christian school, as faith and values are important to me … The fact that it is a small school motivates me to give my best to contribute and impact the team in a positive way … Intends to major in Business Administration.