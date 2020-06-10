FOOTBALL HONOR & Tickets Information – Fletcher Pruitt Jr. Photos.

The Laurens County Touchdown Club is proud to announce that for Week of Oct 2, the Player of the Week is Clinton High Schools Jykorie Gary, a junior RB/DB for the Red Devils. Playing both ways for the Red Devils Friday night, Gary had one of the greatest single game performances in school history.

The Clinton Red Devils lost a heartbreaker to Broome High School 27-26 this past Friday night at Wilder Stadium. Offensively, Gary ran the football 10 times for 180 yards and scored two touchdowns vs Broome. Jykorie set a new school record for Red Devil Football with the longest run from scrimmage in CHS history when in the second quarter he ran 97 yards for the first score of the night for Clinton. Jykorie also caught one pass in the contest and led the Devils offense in so many ways with key blocks for his teammates throughout the contest. Defensively, Gary recorded 10 tackles including 8 solo tackles and had one tackle for loss in the contest, as he very rarely came off the field.

The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Jykorie at the Touchdown Club meeting on October 8, at which time Presbyterian College Football Coach Tommy Spangler will be the featured speaker.

The LCTD is proud to honor our local high school players each week for their Friday Night performances.

This marks the second week in a row that Clinton High School has had the County’s Player of the Week.

Previous weeks honorees are Judson Watkins, Thomas Lowry, Diamonte Grant, and Carson Venable all of Laurens Academy.

Clinton High’s Hezekiah Kinard was last week’s winner and will be honored at the Touchdown Club this week along with Gary.

Thank you for your support of the Laurens County Touchdown Club. GO BIG RED!

Ticket Information for This Week’s Events

IMPORTANT information from Athletic Director Louie Alexander: On Thursday, our JV and varsity volleyball teams travel to Emerald High School to take on the Vikings. A reminder, tickets must be purchased online at emeraldathletics.com. No tickets will be sold at the door.

at emeraldathletics.com. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets will be sold at the gate for the home middle school football game on Wednesday, October 7. Tickets are $5.00.

On Thursday night, our JV football team hosts Chapman High School at 6:00 PM. Tickets should be purchased online at chsreddevils.com. Tickets are $5.00.

at chsreddevils.com. Tickets are $5.00. On Friday, our Varsity Football team travels to Chapman High School to take on the Panthers. There are only 380 tickets available for Friday night’s game, and they are $7 each. Varsity football parents and Varsity cheerleading parents will have until Wednesday, October 7th at 1:00 PM to purchase tickets. Parents, please send correct change with your child to purchase tickets from the CHS athletic department. The remaining tickets will be sold on Wednesday afternoon at the Clinton Middle School football game vs Laurens (5:30 PM) and Thursday at our home JV football game vs Chapman (6:00 PM). A limited number of tickets can also be purchased on Wednesday and Thursday at Wilson’s Curb Market and Arthur State bank. There will be NO tickets sold at the gate! If you do not have a ticket, you should not make the trip to Chapman.



MORE PICTURES: www.fpruitt.com