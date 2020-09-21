Game info for Thursday

Clinton High School Athletic Ticket Policy and Procedure.

Clinton High School is excited to welcome spectators back to campus and our other sports venues. The Varsity Red Devils play Emerald on Thursday, 7:30 p.m. in Wilder Stadium.

Considering that venues are limited in their capacity this season, tickets will be sold from our website - chsreddevils.com. The ticket box office can be located at the top of the homepage under the tab labeled Tickets. No tickets will be sold at the venue. The printed ticket or an electronic ticket must be presented for entry. The box office will open for the week’s events on Mondays by NOON.

Senior Citizens may purchase Varsity football tickets on Tuesdays prior to our Home football games. Tickets for the September 24th game vs Emerald can be purchased from 11:00 am - 1:00 PM in the bus loop at Clinton High School. Tickets will only be available to Senior Citizens at this time!!

Tickets for Clinton Middle School events will continue to be sold at the gates. Please bring correct change!

Ticket Prices - $7.00 for Varsity Football and $5.00 for CMS/JV Football and ALL Volleyball.

All spectators are expected to follow the guidelines listed below.

Face coverings required for all spectators while on site (except children under age 2).

Social Distancing will be practiced.

Spectators should remain in their vehicles until gates are opened for entry.

Spectators should remain in their seats unless they are visiting the restroom or concession stand.

Spectators should practice social distancing while standing in lines.

Congregating prior, during or after this event is not permitted (Tailgating is not allowed)

Spectators are expected to exit the venue and depart from campus immediately following the contest.