THURSDAY, football talk comes back to Laurens County.

For those who can’t play, the next best thing is to talk. Football Talk is back for the 2020 season with the initial meeting of the Laurens County Touchdown Club.

A season’s membership is $150, payable to the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. That entitles the payer to Thursday, noon-time lunches at The Ridge in Laurens, and the season wrap-up banquet where the Player and Coach of the Year are named.

Tomorrow (Sept. 24), Laurens County high school coaches will be the featured speakers -- Corey Fountain, CHS; Todd Kirk, Laurens Academy; Daryl Smith, Laurens.

An announcement said, “We are proud to announce that we are kicking off the Laurens County Touchdown Club 2020 at the Ridge in Laurens on September 24th at 12 noon. We were forced to kick off the TD Club later this year due to our Raiders and Devils starting in late September, but we are excited that we are now ready to go. We have a great group of speakers again this year. The TD Club looks forward to honoring our high school teams, players and coaches once again in 2020.”

This year, the TD Club is honoring one high school player each week as Laurens County Player of the Week.

The first week’s winner of Laurens County Touchdown Player of the week is Senior, Judson Watkins of Laurens Academy.

Coach Travis Plowden of Laurens Academy says, “Judson was making his first start for the Crusaders Friday night and his physical play set the tone on defense. Judson’s performance was key for our defense. The 13 tackles that he made throughout the game, helped our defense stop multiple Holly Hill drives and it definitely kept us in the ball game.”

Starting at linebacker for the Crusaders against Holly Hill, Watkins led the team with 13 tackles. Laurens Academy lost in week one to Holly Hill Academy in a hard fought game by a score of 18-12

Week Two winner is Thomas Lowry, Senior Quarterback, #3.

His stats: Passing, 19-31-210 yds - 4 TD’s; Rushing 27-132 yds - 1 TD.

Plowden said, “Thomas really turned it around this week with outstanding play at QB. He engineered 5 scoring drives including the score to go ahead with a minute left. Unfortunately, Palmetto Christian was able to respond and score the winning TD with 8 second left.”

While Presbyterian will not be playing football this year, the TD Club will be featuring Coach Tommy Spangler and the Blue Hose at the second meeting on October the 8th. “The club will be meeting in the gym at the Ridge this year, so as to give us more space for social distancing,” the announcement said.

These are the other speakers:

Oct. 22nd featuring legendary former High School Football coach Shell Dula who is now the Executive Director of the SC Coaches Association.

Nov. 5th featuring Head Coach Brian Turk of Limestone University.

Nov. 19th featuring former Gamecock great Connor Shaw and former Tiger great Jeff Davis.

Year End Laurens County Touchdown Club Banquet will be Wednesday Night, December 2nd featuring WSPA Sports Director Pete Yanity as the featured speaker.

The Laurens County Touchdown Club meeting location is The Ridge, 319 Exchange Rd., Laurens, SC 29360. Remit membership info and check to: Laurens County Touchdown Club, PO Box 248, Laurens, SC 29360. Info on membership or sponsorship opportunities: Marlene Owings, 864-833-2716 or e-mail: mowings@laurenscounty.org The Laurens County Touchdown Club is an affiliate organization of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.