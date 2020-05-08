Football - Sept. 25

High School Football in South Carolina's first games will be September 25.

That is IF COVID-19 doesn't get any worse - if it does, fall sports could be played in the spring. Today, the Executive Committee of the South Carolina High School League made additional changes to fall sports. Football teams can start practice Sept. 8, and have 2 scrimmages (sub 1 jamboree for a scrimmage if desired). The 7-game season will wrap up Dec. 4-5 -- only the Top 2 teams in a region will make the playoffs in football, volleyball and tennis. Football teams can start wearing helmets on Aug. 17 (Phase 1.5); helmets and shoulder pads Sept. 8 and full pads Sept. 10.

Teams that don't make the playoffs can schedule an additional game - it must be played by Nov. 20.

Girls golf, swim, girls tennis - first practice Aug. 17, first scrimmage Aug. 24, first contest Aug. 31. Cross-country, volleyball - first practice Aug. 24, first scrimmage Aug. 31, first contest Sept. 7.

THIS WAS THE RED DEVILS' SCHEDULE BEFORE today (Aug. 5) CHANGES:

Clinton High Football Schedule

Sept. 11 @ Union County

Sept. 18 vs Broome

Sept. 25 @ Chapman (Inman)

Oct. 2 vs Emerald

Oct. 9 vs Woodruff

Oct. 16 vs Laurens

Oct. 25 vs Strom Thurmond