Football Friday

Pendleton is first up on the Devils’ schedule.

Barring a major Covid Delta disaster, the Clinton Varsity Football Red Devils will put boot to ball kicking off 2021 this Friday.

Pendleton, non-region action, is first up on the schedule. The teams didn’t play in 2020, a Covid reshuffled season which started with region games. In 2019, Clinton won this game 20-14; it was Homecoming.

There are 17 people, from the Athletic Director to the Videographer, in leadership positions guiding and assisting with the Red Devils, 2021.

“Our seniors have to lead this team,” Head Coach Corey Fountain said. “When it’s a senior-led team, that’s better than coaches pushing these guys.”

(Full interview in Pigskin Preview, this issue).

For the 2019 season, when Clinton defeated Pendleton, the Red Devils wound up 4-7, taking the long trip to Camden in the AAA Playoffs first round. They couldn’t spring the upset against a very good Camden team, but it gave Fountain’s players a taste of the playoffs. In 2020, just two teams from each region went to the playoffs; if they can play a whole season, SC teams in all classifications will send the top four teams in each region to the 2021 playoffs.

After that Pendleton game, Coach Fountain said of Clinton’s venerable Wilder Stadium, “It was a great atmosphere. We need this every home game. The crowd was great, and we’re glad we could bring them a W.”

For that game, junior signal caller Navill Watson managed the game – a contest in which Fountain said several linemen were out with injuries and “the next man up” played well in starting roles. Konnor Richardson emerged as a defensive standout – a pick-six, a fumble scoop and run to set up a second score, and a pass batted down on Pendleton’s last-gasp offensive play.

“The defense - they played lights out man. You can’t put it into words what they did. They won the game at the end of the game. Seniors make big plays in big moments, and Konnor did a great job. Navill did a good job of managing the game. He ran the ball well. He did what we asked him to do.”

Richardson and Watson have joined Red Devil Nation as alumni now, but there will be a talented group of seniors that seek to follow in their footsteps.

An important player for the 2021 team played a vital role in that 2019 game. On the game’s second play, Clinton turned the ball over; but twice, the Clinton defense held Pendleton on downs. A long Jykorie Gary (now a senior) run set up a Watson TD run with 1:15 left in the 1st quarter. Then, Richardson electrified the crowd with an interception for a touchdown, staking Clinton to a 13-0 lead. Gary scored after Richardson’s fumble recovery. Richardson’s long run after the recovery set up the Red Devils at the Pendleton 4, and Gary’s touchdown was the first play of the 2nd quarter. Pendleton passed the ball with some success against the Clinton secondary. The visitors scored on a penalty-aided drive with 6:06 to play in the 2nd quarter. Clinton drove again before Pendleton recovered a fumble. On a 4th and goal pass with 1:30 until halftime, Pendleton scored the game’s final points.

Both teams missed 2nd half field goal attempts. Richardson batted down Pendleton’s 4th and 4 pass attempt with 2:30 on the game clock; after a visitors’ timeout, Clinton took the victory position.

Asia Whitmore, representing the 12th grade, was crowned the 2019 Homecoming Queen at halftime.

For this, the 2021 season, Clinton’s next games are Aug. 27 at Laurens, Sept. 3 home against Newberry, and Sept. 10 at Swansea.