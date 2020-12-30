First Day
INTO 2021: SC State Parks Start the New Year with First Day Hikes.
If you participate, share on social media with the hashtags #FirstDayHikes and #SCStateParks
Columbia -- State Parks in South Carolina invite people to start the new year with an invigorating hike in the great outdoors on Friday, Jan. 1. Trails designated for the self-guided hikes are mostly a half-mile to 3 miles in distance and cover easy terrain, ideal for families and for hikers of all levels.
The opportunities are part of the national First Day Hikes program that helps people recharge with an exhilarating excursion outside. In past years, First Day Hikes were ranger-guided treks along nature or historic trails, or plunges into lakes and the surf. This year, however, to respect safety protocols under the Coronavirus, the hikes will be self-guided. Some parks will allow groups of no more than 10 people. Park visitors can pick up brochures and material at the park office and enjoy their excursion at their own pace. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizers and stickers will be available at park offices while supplies last. Log in your hike at the park office to receive them!
A special addition this year will be the introduction of Kids in Parks TRACK trails, which invite children to explore the outdoors through activities, games and prizes. Trails have been designated at Sesquicentennial, Landsford Canal, Musgrove Mill and Table Rock state parks.
A list of participating state parks and their First Day Hikes opportunities are below.
|
State Park
|
First Day Hikes trail info
|
Andrew Jackson State Park
Phone: 803-285-3344
196 Andrew Jackson Park Road
Lancaster, SC 29720
|
Garden of the Waxhaws Trail
MODERATE 1 mile
|
Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site
Phone: 864-938-0100
398 State Park Road
Clinton, SC 29325
|
British Camp Trail
EASY 1 mile
After completing the trail, please check in with staff to log your hike. The new Kids in Parks trail program will open on January 1, 2021 on this trail. Children can sign up online at kidsinparks.com to track their hikes and get free prizes
|
Barnwell State Park
Phone: 803-284-2212
223 State Park Road
Blackville, SC 29817
|
Dogwood Trail
EASY 1.5 miles
|
Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site
Phone: 843-852-4200
1500 Old Towne Road
Charleston, SC 29407
|
History Trail
EASY 1.5 miles
The trail starts at the Visitor Center and will loop around through the historic area of the park including the fortified area, past the Adventure sailing vessel, the cannons, and through the Waring Gardens before ending back at the Visitor Center. Check in with the staff to log your hike
|
Chester State Park
Phone: 803-385-2680
759 State Park Drive
Chester, SC 29706
|
Caney Fork Trail
EASY 1.3 miles
This is a scavenger hunt. A list of clues will be given to all guests who participate, along with a trail map. Scavenger clues and trail maps provided at trail head, located at Boathouse.
|
Colleton State Park
Phone: 843-538-8206
147 Wayside Lane
Walterboro, SC 29488
|
Cypress Swamp Nature Trail
EASY 0.3 mile
The trail has brochures which correspond to numbered posts which identify different plants along the route.
|
Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site
Phone: 843-873-1740
300 State Park Road
Summerville, SC 29485
|
Walking tour trail
EASY ½ mile
The trail begins in the main parking lot, where you can pick up the self-guided walking tour brochure.
|
Edisto Beach State Park
Phone: 843-869-2156
8377 State Cabin Road
Edisto Island, SC 29438
|
Beach Walk to Inlet
EASY 3 miles
|
Givhans Ferry
Phone: 843-873-0692
746 Givhans Ferry Road
Ridgeville, SC 29472
|
River Bluff Trail
MODERATE 1.5 miles
|
Hamilton Branch State Park
Phone: 864-333-2223
111 Campground Road
Plum Branch, SC 29845
|
Paleo Trail
EASY 1.5 miles
This is a scavenger hunt. A list of clues will be given to all guests who participate. If any guest is able to find all items, they can get 15% off any shirt or hat in the office.
|
Hampton Plantation
Phone: 843-546-9361
1950 Rutledge Road
McClellanville, SC 29458
|
History Trail
EASY ½ mile
|
Hickory Knob State Resort Park
Phone: 864-391-2450
1591 Resort Drive
McCormick, SC 29835
|
Beaver Run Trail
EASY 2.5 miles
|
Hunting Island State Park
Phone: 843-838-7437
2555 Sea Island Parkway
Hunting Island, SC 29920
|
Nature Center Scenic Trail
EASY 0.7 mile
The self-guided Interpretive Nature Trail is also available. It’s an easy 2 mile hike covering the Nature Center Scenic Trail, Maritime Forest Trail and Lagoon Trail. The Interpretive Nature Trail is numbered so please pick up a trail brochure at the Nature Center before your hike.
|
Huntington Beach State Park
Phone: 843-235-8755
16148 Ocean Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
|
Sandpiper Pond Nature Trail
EASY 2.5 miles
|
Lake Hartwell State Park
Phone: 864.972.3352
19138-A Hwy. 11 S
Fair Play, SC 29643
|
Nature Trail
EASY to MODERATE 1 mile loop
|
Landsford Canal
Phone: 803-789-5800
2051 Park Drive
Catawba, SC 29704
|
Nature Trail
EASY 1.5 miles
|
Lee State Park
Phone: 803-428-4988
487 Loop Road
Bishopville, SC 29010
|
Floodplain Trail
EASY 1 mile
Stop by the park’s Education Center from 10am to 12pm to pick up a self-guided hike brochure from the park ranger. When finished, stop back by the Education center and receive your 2021 FIRST DAY HIKE sticker!
|
Myrtle Beach State Park
Phone: 843-238-0874
4401 South Kings Highway
Myrtle Beach, SC 29575
|
Sculptured Oak Nature Trail
EASY ½ mile one way
There will be signs along the trail that will introduce self-led activities and nature quotes.
|
Paris Mountain State Park
Phone: 864-244-5565
2401 State Park Road
Greenville, SC 29609
|
Lake Placid
EASY to MODERATE 1 mile
This is a self-guided hike, with signs at station posts providing self-led activities. You can also pick up a flyer with these station activities at Park Center. A Ranger will be at Park Center to give you your First Day Hike sticker after completing the hike.
|
Poinsett State Park
Phone: 803-494-8177
6660 Poinsett Park Road
Wedgefield, SC 29168
|
Coquina, Laura, Splice trails
MODERATE 3 miles
10 a.m. to noon
Minimum age – 10
Self-guided hike. Only groups of ten at a time. Park Rangers will meet hikers to provide trail maps at the park office
|
Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site
Phone: 803-827-1473
181 Redcliffe Road
Beech Island, SC 29842
|
Scenic hike around the grounds
EASY 1 mile
Pick up a map on the porch of the Visitor’s Center. Only groups of 10 at a time.
|
Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site
Phone: 864-427-5966
2677 Sardis Road
Union, SC 29379
|
Tyger River Trail
EASY 1.5 miles
This is a self-guided hike. Only groups of ten at a time.
|
Santee State Park
Phone: 803-854-2408
251 State Park Road
Santee, SC 29142
|
Oak Pinolly Trail
EASY 1 mile
Self-guided hike. Only groups of ten at a time. Park Rangers will meet hikers to provide trail maps.
Bike Trail – White Loop
MODERATE 3 miles
Meet at 1p.m. at the Bike Trail Head near the Cypress View Campground
Minimum age – 12
Self-guided hike. Only groups of ten at a time. Park Rangers will meet hikers to provide trail maps
|
Sesquicentennial State Park
Phone: 803-788-2706
9564 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC 29223
|
New Kids in Parks Trail (designated hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
EASY 2.5 miles
This will be a self-guided hike beginning at the new Kids in Parks kiosk near the lake. Several brochures will be available to choose from. Rangers will be giving away First Day Hike stickers and hand sanitizers to all those who complete a hike.
|
Table Rock State Park
Phone: 864-878-9813
158 Ellison Lane
Pickens, SC 29671
|
Carrick Creek Trail
MODERATE 2 miles
