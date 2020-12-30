INTO 2021: SC State Parks Start the New Year with First Day Hikes.

If you participate, share on social media with the hashtags #FirstDayHikes and #SCStateParks

Columbia -- State Parks in South Carolina invite people to start the new year with an invigorating hike in the great outdoors on Friday, Jan. 1. Trails designated for the self-guided hikes are mostly a half-mile to 3 miles in distance and cover easy terrain, ideal for families and for hikers of all levels.

The opportunities are part of the national First Day Hikes program that helps people recharge with an exhilarating excursion outside. In past years, First Day Hikes were ranger-guided treks along nature or historic trails, or plunges into lakes and the surf. This year, however, to respect safety protocols under the Coronavirus, the hikes will be self-guided. Some parks will allow groups of no more than 10 people. Park visitors can pick up brochures and material at the park office and enjoy their excursion at their own pace. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizers and stickers will be available at park offices while supplies last. Log in your hike at the park office to receive them!

A special addition this year will be the introduction of Kids in Parks TRACK trails, which invite children to explore the outdoors through activities, games and prizes. Trails have been designated at Sesquicentennial, Landsford Canal, Musgrove Mill and Table Rock state parks.

A list of participating state parks and their First Day Hikes opportunities are below.

State Park First Day Hikes trail info Andrew Jackson State Park Phone: 803-285-3344 andrewjackson@scprt.com 196 Andrew Jackson Park Road Lancaster, SC 29720 Garden of the Waxhaws Trail MODERATE 1 mile Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site Phone: 864-938-0100 musgrovemill@scprt.com 398 State Park Road Clinton, SC 29325 British Camp Trail EASY 1 mile After completing the trail, please check in with staff to log your hike. The new Kids in Parks trail program will open on January 1, 2021 on this trail. Children can sign up online at kidsinparks.com to track their hikes and get free prizes Barnwell State Park Phone: 803-284-2212 barnwell@scprt.com 223 State Park Road Blackville, SC 29817 Dogwood Trail EASY 1.5 miles Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site Phone: 843-852-4200 charlestowne@scprt.com 1500 Old Towne Road Charleston, SC 29407 History Trail EASY 1.5 miles The trail starts at the Visitor Center and will loop around through the historic area of the park including the fortified area, past the Adventure sailing vessel, the cannons, and through the Waring Gardens before ending back at the Visitor Center. Check in with the staff to log your hike Chester State Park Phone: 803-385-2680 chester@scprt.com 759 State Park Drive Chester, SC 29706 Caney Fork Trail EASY 1.3 miles This is a scavenger hunt. A list of clues will be given to all guests who participate, along with a trail map. Scavenger clues and trail maps provided at trail head, located at Boathouse. Colleton State Park Phone: 843-538-8206 colleton@scprt.com 147 Wayside Lane Walterboro, SC 29488 Cypress Swamp Nature Trail EASY 0.3 mile The trail has brochures which correspond to numbered posts which identify different plants along the route. Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site Phone: 843-873-1740 colonialdorchester@scprt.com 300 State Park Road Summerville, SC 29485 Walking tour trail EASY ½ mile The trail begins in the main parking lot, where you can pick up the self-guided walking tour brochure. Edisto Beach State Park Phone: 843-869-2156 edistobeach@scprt.com 8377 State Cabin Road Edisto Island, SC 29438 Beach Walk to Inlet EASY 3 miles Givhans Ferry Phone: 843-873-0692 givhansferry@scprt.com 746 Givhans Ferry Road Ridgeville, SC 29472 River Bluff Trail MODERATE 1.5 miles Hamilton Branch State Park Phone: 864-333-2223 hamiltonbranch@scprt.com 111 Campground Road Plum Branch, SC 29845 Paleo Trail EASY 1.5 miles This is a scavenger hunt. A list of clues will be given to all guests who participate. If any guest is able to find all items, they can get 15% off any shirt or hat in the office. Hampton Plantation Phone: 843-546-9361 hampton@scprt.com 1950 Rutledge Road McClellanville, SC 29458 History Trail EASY ½ mile Hickory Knob State Resort Park Phone: 864-391-2450 hickoryknob@scprt.com 1591 Resort Drive McCormick, SC 29835 Beaver Run Trail EASY 2.5 miles Hunting Island State Park Phone: 843-838-7437 huntingisland@scprt.com 2555 Sea Island Parkway Hunting Island, SC 29920 Nature Center Scenic Trail EASY 0.7 mile The self-guided Interpretive Nature Trail is also available. It’s an easy 2 mile hike covering the Nature Center Scenic Trail, Maritime Forest Trail and Lagoon Trail. The Interpretive Nature Trail is numbered so please pick up a trail brochure at the Nature Center before your hike. Huntington Beach State Park Phone: 843-235-8755 huntingtonbeach@scprt.com 16148 Ocean Hwy Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Sandpiper Pond Nature Trail EASY 2.5 miles Lake Hartwell State Park Phone: 864.972.3352 lakehartwell@scprt.com 19138-A Hwy. 11 S Fair Play, SC 29643 Nature Trail EASY to MODERATE 1 mile loop Landsford Canal Phone: 803-789-5800 landsfordcanal@scprt.com 2051 Park Drive Catawba, SC 29704 Nature Trail EASY 1.5 miles Lee State Park Phone: 803-428-4988 leesp@scprt.com 487 Loop Road Bishopville, SC 29010 Floodplain Trail EASY 1 mile Stop by the park’s Education Center from 10am to 12pm to pick up a self-guided hike brochure from the park ranger. When finished, stop back by the Education center and receive your 2021 FIRST DAY HIKE sticker! Myrtle Beach State Park Phone: 843-238-0874 mbeachsp@scprt.com 4401 South Kings Highway Myrtle Beach, SC 29575 Sculptured Oak Nature Trail EASY ½ mile one way There will be signs along the trail that will introduce self-led activities and nature quotes. Paris Mountain State Park Phone: 864-244-5565 parismountain@scprt.com 2401 State Park Road Greenville, SC 29609 Lake Placid EASY to MODERATE 1 mile This is a self-guided hike, with signs at station posts providing self-led activities. You can also pick up a flyer with these station activities at Park Center. A Ranger will be at Park Center to give you your First Day Hike sticker after completing the hike. Poinsett State Park Phone: 803-494-8177 poinsett@scprt.com 6660 Poinsett Park Road Wedgefield, SC 29168 Coquina, Laura, Splice trails MODERATE 3 miles 10 a.m. to noon Minimum age – 10 Self-guided hike. Only groups of ten at a time. Park Rangers will meet hikers to provide trail maps at the park office Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site Phone: 803-827-1473 redcliffe@scprt.com 181 Redcliffe Road Beech Island, SC 29842 Scenic hike around the grounds EASY 1 mile Pick up a map on the porch of the Visitor’s Center. Only groups of 10 at a time. Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Phone: 864-427-5966 rosehill@scprt.com 2677 Sardis Road Union, SC 29379 Tyger River Trail EASY 1.5 miles This is a self-guided hike. Only groups of ten at a time. Santee State Park Phone: 803-854-2408 santeesp@scprt.com 251 State Park Road Santee, SC 29142 Oak Pinolly Trail EASY 1 mile Self-guided hike. Only groups of ten at a time. Park Rangers will meet hikers to provide trail maps. Bike Trail – White Loop MODERATE 3 miles Meet at 1p.m. at the Bike Trail Head near the Cypress View Campground Minimum age – 12 Self-guided hike. Only groups of ten at a time. Park Rangers will meet hikers to provide trail maps Sesquicentennial State Park Phone: 803-788-2706 sesqui@scprt.com 9564 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223 New Kids in Parks Trail (designated hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) EASY 2.5 miles This will be a self-guided hike beginning at the new Kids in Parks kiosk near the lake. Several brochures will be available to choose from. Rangers will be giving away First Day Hike stickers and hand sanitizers to all those who complete a hike. Table Rock State Park Phone: 864-878-9813 tablerock@scprt.com 158 Ellison Lane Pickens, SC 29671 Carrick Creek Trail MODERATE 2 miles

