Wed, 12/30/2020 - 3:41pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism

INTO 2021: SC State Parks Start the New Year with First Day Hikes.

 

 

 

If you participate, share on social media with the hashtags #FirstDayHikes and #SCStateParks

 

Columbia -- State Parks in South Carolina invite people to start the new year with an invigorating hike in the great outdoors on Friday, Jan. 1. Trails designated for the self-guided hikes are mostly a half-mile to 3 miles in distance and cover easy terrain, ideal for families and for hikers of all levels.

The opportunities are part of the national First Day Hikes program that helps people recharge with an exhilarating excursion outside. In past years, First Day Hikes were ranger-guided treks along nature or historic trails, or plunges into lakes and the surf. This year, however, to respect safety protocols under the Coronavirus, the hikes will be self-guided. Some parks will allow groups of no more than 10 people. Park visitors can pick up brochures and material at the park office and enjoy their excursion at their own pace. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizers and stickers will be available at park offices while supplies last. Log in your hike at the park office to receive them!

A special addition this year will be the introduction of Kids in Parks TRACK trails, which invite children to explore the outdoors through activities, games and prizes. Trails have been designated at Sesquicentennial, Landsford Canal, Musgrove Mill and Table Rock state parks.

A list of participating state parks and their First Day Hikes opportunities are below. 

 

 

State Park

First Day Hikes trail info

Andrew Jackson State Park

Phone: 803-285-3344

andrewjackson@scprt.com

196 Andrew Jackson Park Road

Lancaster, SC 29720

Garden of the Waxhaws Trail

MODERATE 1 mile

Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

Phone: 864-938-0100

musgrovemill@scprt.com

398 State Park Road

Clinton, SC 29325

British Camp Trail

EASY 1 mile

 

After completing the trail, please check in with staff to log your hike.  The new Kids in Parks trail program will open on January 1, 2021 on this trail. Children can sign up online at kidsinparks.com to track their hikes and get free prizes

Barnwell State Park

Phone: 803-284-2212

barnwell@scprt.com

223 State Park Road

Blackville, SC 29817

Dogwood Trail

EASY 1.5 miles

Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site

Phone: 843-852-4200

charlestowne@scprt.com

1500 Old Towne Road

Charleston, SC 29407

History Trail

EASY 1.5 miles

 

The trail starts at the Visitor Center and will loop around through the historic area of the park including the fortified area, past the Adventure sailing vessel, the cannons, and through the Waring Gardens before ending back at the Visitor Center.  Check in with the staff to log your hike

Chester State Park

Phone: 803-385-2680

chester@scprt.com

759 State Park Drive

Chester, SC 29706

Caney Fork Trail

EASY 1.3 miles

 

This is a scavenger hunt. A list of clues will be given to all guests who participate, along with a trail map. Scavenger clues and trail maps provided at trail head, located at Boathouse.

Colleton State Park

Phone: 843-538-8206

colleton@scprt.com

147 Wayside Lane

Walterboro, SC 29488

Cypress Swamp Nature Trail

EASY 0.3 mile

 

The trail has brochures which correspond to numbered posts which identify different plants along the route.

Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site

Phone: 843-873-1740

colonialdorchester@scprt.com

300 State Park Road

Summerville, SC 29485

Walking tour trail

EASY ½ mile

 

The trail begins in the main parking lot, where you can pick up the self-guided walking tour brochure.

Edisto Beach State Park

Phone: 843-869-2156

edistobeach@scprt.com

8377 State Cabin Road

Edisto Island, SC 29438

Beach Walk to Inlet

EASY 3 miles

Givhans Ferry

Phone: 843-873-0692

givhansferry@scprt.com

746 Givhans Ferry Road

Ridgeville, SC 29472

River Bluff Trail

MODERATE 1.5 miles

Hamilton Branch State Park

Phone: 864-333-2223

hamiltonbranch@scprt.com

111 Campground Road

Plum Branch, SC 29845

Paleo Trail

EASY 1.5 miles

 

This is a scavenger hunt. A list of clues will be given to all guests who participate. If any guest is able to find all items, they can get 15% off any shirt or hat in the office.

Hampton Plantation

Phone: 843-546-9361

hampton@scprt.com

1950 Rutledge Road

McClellanville, SC 29458

History Trail

EASY ½ mile

Hickory Knob State Resort Park

Phone: 864-391-2450

hickoryknob@scprt.com

1591 Resort Drive

McCormick, SC 29835

Beaver Run Trail

EASY 2.5 miles

 

 

Hunting Island State Park

Phone: 843-838-7437

huntingisland@scprt.com

2555 Sea Island Parkway

Hunting Island, SC 29920

Nature Center Scenic Trail

EASY 0.7 mile

 

The self-guided Interpretive Nature Trail is also available. It’s an easy 2 mile hike covering the Nature Center Scenic Trail, Maritime Forest Trail and Lagoon Trail. The Interpretive Nature Trail is numbered so please pick up a trail brochure at the Nature Center before your hike.

Huntington Beach State Park

Phone: 843-235-8755

huntingtonbeach@scprt.com

16148 Ocean Hwy

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Sandpiper Pond Nature Trail

EASY 2.5 miles

 

Lake Hartwell State Park

Phone: 864.972.3352

lakehartwell@scprt.com

19138-A Hwy. 11 S

Fair Play, SC 29643

Nature Trail

EASY to MODERATE 1 mile loop

Landsford Canal

Phone: 803-789-5800

landsfordcanal@scprt.com

2051 Park Drive

Catawba, SC 29704

Nature Trail

EASY 1.5 miles

Lee State Park

Phone: 803-428-4988

leesp@scprt.com

487 Loop Road

Bishopville, SC 29010

Floodplain Trail

EASY 1 mile

 

Stop by the park’s Education Center from 10am to 12pm to pick up a self-guided hike brochure from the park ranger. When finished, stop back by the Education center and receive your 2021 FIRST DAY HIKE sticker!

Myrtle Beach State Park

Phone: 843-238-0874

mbeachsp@scprt.com

4401 South Kings Highway

Myrtle Beach, SC 29575

Sculptured Oak Nature Trail

EASY ½ mile one way

 

There will be signs along the trail that will introduce self-led activities and nature quotes.

Paris Mountain State Park

Phone: 864-244-5565

parismountain@scprt.com

2401 State Park Road

Greenville, SC 29609

Lake Placid

EASY to MODERATE 1 mile

 

This is a self-guided hike, with signs at station posts providing self-led activities.  You can also pick up a flyer with these station activities at Park Center. A Ranger will be at Park Center to give you your First Day Hike sticker after completing the hike.

Poinsett State Park

Phone: 803-494-8177

poinsett@scprt.com

6660 Poinsett Park Road

Wedgefield, SC 29168

Coquina, Laura, Splice trails

MODERATE 3 miles

10 a.m. to noon

Minimum age – 10

 

Self-guided hike. Only groups of ten at a time. Park Rangers will meet hikers to provide trail maps at the park office

Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site

Phone: 803-827-1473

redcliffe@scprt.com

181 Redcliffe Road

Beech Island, SC 29842

Scenic hike around the grounds

EASY 1 mile

 

Pick up a map on the porch of the Visitor’s Center. Only groups of 10 at a time.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site

Phone: 864-427-5966

rosehill@scprt.com

2677 Sardis Road

Union, SC 29379

Tyger River Trail

EASY 1.5 miles

 

This is a self-guided hike.  Only groups of ten at a time.

Santee State Park

Phone: 803-854-2408

santeesp@scprt.com

251 State Park Road

Santee, SC 29142

Oak Pinolly Trail

EASY 1 mile

 

Self-guided hike. Only groups of ten at a time. Park Rangers will meet hikers to provide trail maps.

 

Bike Trail – White Loop

MODERATE 3 miles

Meet at 1p.m. at the Bike Trail Head near the Cypress View Campground

Minimum age – 12

Self-guided hike. Only groups of ten at a time. Park Rangers will meet hikers to provide trail maps

Sesquicentennial State Park

Phone: 803-788-2706

sesqui@scprt.com

9564 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29223

New Kids in Parks Trail (designated hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

EASY 2.5 miles

 

This will be a self-guided hike beginning at the new Kids in Parks kiosk near the lake. Several brochures will be available to choose from. Rangers will be giving away First Day Hike stickers and hand sanitizers to all those who complete a hike.

Table Rock State Park

Phone: 864-878-9813

tablerock@scprt.com

158 Ellison Lane

Pickens, SC 29671

Carrick Creek Trail

MODERATE 2 miles

 

 

 

Dawn Dawson-House

Director of Corporate Communications

South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism

1205 Pendleton Street

Columbia, SC 29201

803-734-1779, desk

SCPRT.com

 

