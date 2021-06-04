Home / Sports / First to 2,000

First to 2,000

Tue, 04/06/2021 - 4:50pm Vic MacDonald

Milestone.

 

 

The April 3 Presbyterian College Football game at Stetson served as a milestone for senior wide receiver Keith Pearson of Woodruff. QB Tyler Huff passed for 166 yards in the contest as 91 of those yards went to Pearson.  With those 91 yards, Pearson became the first receiver in Blue Hose DI era to record 2,000+ receiving yards in their time at Presbyterian.  PC wraps up its home slate for the spring on Saturday, April 10 at 1 p.m. when the Blue Hose welcomes Davidson into Bailey Memorial Stadium. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

 

More PC Sports:  gobluehose.com

Trending Video

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media