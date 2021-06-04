First to 2,000

Milestone.

The April 3 Presbyterian College Football game at Stetson served as a milestone for senior wide receiver Keith Pearson of Woodruff. QB Tyler Huff passed for 166 yards in the contest as 91 of those yards went to Pearson. With those 91 yards, Pearson became the first receiver in Blue Hose DI era to record 2,000+ receiving yards in their time at Presbyterian. PC wraps up its home slate for the spring on Saturday, April 10 at 1 p.m. when the Blue Hose welcomes Davidson into Bailey Memorial Stadium. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

More PC Sports: gobluehose.com