Home / Sports / Devils ride home winners

Devils ride home winners

Sat, 10/12/2019 - 1:13am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photos by Vic MacDonald

Three touchdowns by Kimon Quarles leads Clinton to a 35-21 win Friday night over Mid-Carolina -- next up: the Newberry Bulldogs -- photos.

Clinton joins several teams at 1-1 in the region, as Union County takes the region's top spot. Jykorie Gary and Greg Sanders also score TDs for the Red Devils. QB Davis Wilson throws 2 touchdown passes. Sanders' catch and run gives Clinton a 35-13 lead, but the scrappy Rebels come back for a 4th quarter touchdown and successful 2-point conversion - Clinton fought back from a 13-0 early Mid-Carolina lead. The "hands team" put the game away for Clinton on Mid-Carolina's on-side kick.

"Super proud of our coaches and the work they put in. Super proud of our kids tonight," Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here