The Devils down the Devildogs

8-PHOTO SEQUENCE - JISHUN'S CATCH.

Jishun Copeland turned in the catch of the season – even though there haven’t been that many attempts in the region champion Clinton Red Devils run-dominated offense – for 56 yards and a score during the Red Devils’ 49-14 dismantling of visiting Travelers Rest on Friday.

Copeland caught the Bryce Young pass – one of two passing attempts on the night – then lost control, then started spinning to regain control, then regained his footing for a 360 degrees catch and subsequent run to beat two defenders to the end zone. He added 84 yards on 9 carries to his catch for Clinton’s offensive attack.

But the “remarkable number” award went to Bryson James – one of 7 finalists for South Carolina Mr. Football – whose 5 carries led to 142 yards rushing. That’s a 28.4 yards per carry average. He had a scoop and score on a backward pass touchdown nullified by a holding penalty – the Red Devils lost 3 touchdowns and were penalized for 78 yards in the first half but wound up with 10 penalties for 86 yards.

Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “We will celebrate tonight but we have unfinished business, and it starts tomorrow. (About the officials calling touchdown-nullifying penalties) that’s something they can’t control. We’ve talked to them about you control what you can control and keep doing your job and keep moving forward.”

With the win over Travelers Rest, Clinton earns a this coming Friday home match-up with Belton-Honea Path, a 36-18 winner over Walhalla. The Bears’ only loss was to #4 in the state Powdersville.

Against the Devildogs, Clinton ran the ball 36 times to gain 392 yards – the Red Devils’ one pass completion in two attempts went for a 56-yard touchdown. Travelers Rest started the game with a recovered on-side kick but a sack stopped their potential scoring drive. Bryson James and Jayden Robinson running gave Clinton a 14-0 lead with 4:32 left to play in the first quarter. That grew to 35-0 by the 9:40 mark before halftime – Bryson James TD and Jishun Copeland 2 TDs. Clinton scored some more and Travelers Rest scored for a 42-8 game at the half. Kason Copeland scored Clinton’s 3rd quarter touchdown, and Trey Cook snuffed out a potential Travelers Rest score with a fumble recovery on the Clinton 4 yard line on the first play of the 4th quarter. Travelers Rest wound up the scoring at the 3:38 left to play mark.