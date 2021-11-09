Devils Defense pitches a shutout

Improving to 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2010, the Clinton Red Devils tossed a shutout at visiting Calhoun County.

Both teams were seeking games on Friday to keep the desire for a full 10-game fall season alive for their players; Clinton was supposed to travel to Swansea. Instead, the Red Devils got to stay home for a 51-0 non-region win. Clinton plays host to Blue Ridge Sept. 17, then plays host to Newberry Sept. 24 (rescheduled game). Region play starts with Union County.

This Friday will be Homecoming for Clinton.

Jishun Copeland started the scoring barrage for Clinton in the 1st quarter. On its second possession, Clinton found paydirt again on a Davis Wilson to Wilson Wages 49-yard passing touchdown. Danny Kinard's scoring run gave Clinton a 21-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

Jykorie Gary ran in a score with 2:42 before halftime, followed by a Zechariah Johnston touchdown catch, after Calhoun County was forced to punt from their own end zone. Clinton carried a 35-0 lead into halftime.

To start the second half, Clinton added a safety, then a Bryson James touchdown run on its first offensive possession of the second half. Zee Livingston also scored a 3rd quarter touchdown. Keegan Fortman booted 7 PATs, one short of the team record for a game.

Head Coach Corey Fountain said, "I'm proud of the coaches. I'm proud of the players for how they locked in. Our Thursday practice was like a Wednesday, it was longer (to study Calhoun County film). We were able to execute. We had a turnover here and there, we've got to get rid of those. The younger players were able to get reps and that builds depth. The older guys did a good job pulling for them."

Reserves played the second half for Clinton - and JV players got a turn at varsity play off the bench.

The Red Devil defense held Calhoun County to 56 yards of offense - just 20 yards rushing. Clinton ran the ball 44 times for 316 yards - 4 of 6 passing for 90 yards. Total was 406 yards for Clinton, with Jykorie Gary running for 83 yards.

Clinton ran 50 plays.