Contributing to the Wolves

Thu, 07/15/2021 - 9:30am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Newberry College

Tiller to Lead Newberry College’s Athletics Development.

 

 

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed William “Bill” Tiller as director of development for athletics.

In his new role, Tiller will work to bolster support for Wolves athletics. The Clinton native comes to Newberry from the Greenwood Genetic Center Foundation.

“We are so honored to welcome Bill Tiller to the Institutional Advancement team,” said Lori Ann Vinson Summers, vice president for institutional advancement. “His experience will be an invaluable asset to the continued growth of the College.”

Tiller has also served as CEO of Make-A-Wish South Carolina, and as executive director of United Way of Laurens County.

“Newberry College is rich with potential for amazing things,” said Tiller. “I look forward to being a part of a talented team, and to working with the many students, alumni, staff and other constituents who make up the Newberry College community.”

Tiller resides in Clinton with his wife and three children, and he boasts a love of history, sports and The Grateful Dead.

 

# # # 

