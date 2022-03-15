Congratulations, Belmont Abbey on a super-great match
A .440 Blue Hose win – final home match is Sunday.
The 12th-ranked Presbyterian College Blue Hose (3-1) Acrobatics and Tumbling team set a program-high score in a 261.495 to 261.055 win over the 13th-ranked Belmont Abbey Crusaders (2-2) at the Templeton Center.
"We are excited with the win," Presbyterian coach Amber Morrell said. "I knew that it was going to be a close meet. Belmont Abbey has high start values on tumbling, so I knew that is where they would pick up a lot of scores. One of our goals was to score in the 90s in the team event, we did score in the 90s tonight."
HOW IT HAPPENED
* Presbyterian scored 36.85 in the Compulsory Event, with the best scores of 9.65 in the Pyramid and 9.60 in the Toss Heats.
* In the Acro Event, the Blue Hose posted a score of 27.05 with a high score of 9.80 in the 6-Element Heat.
* In the Pyramid Event, the Blue Hose finished with a score of 28.95 with the best score of 9.85 in the Open Heat.
* In the Toss Event, Presbyterian collected a score of 26.45 with the best score of 9.00 in the Open Heat.
* In the Tumbling Event, Presbyterian collected a season-high score of 49.925 led by Morgan Todd's Aerial Pass score of 9.075.
* Presbyterian closed out the meet with a program-high score of 92.27 in the Team Event.
NOTABLES
* In the Compulsory Event Pyramid Heat, Presbyterian's team Todd, Andey Reynolds, Ciera Carter, Caroline Holter, Georgia Welborn, Amirah Boyd, Madeline Johnson, Lana Shull, Rachel Ransom, Nicole Crean, Maya Cunningham, and Maddie Watkins recorded a score of 9.65.
* In the Acro Events, the Blue Hose's 6-Element team of Todd, Shull, Carter, and Shayla Snow collected a score of 9.80.
* The Open Pyramid team of Ashlyn Getway, Troi Hudson, Makenna Watt, Diana Santopietro, Holter, Reynolds, Shull, Watkins, Carter, and Boyd posted a strong score of 9.85.
UP NEXT
Presbyterian hosts Coker in their final home meet this Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m.