Congratulations, Belmont Abbey on a super-great match

Tue, 03/15/2022 - 5:35am Vic MacDonald
By: 
PC Athletics/ Vic MacDonald Photo

A .440 Blue Hose win – final home match is Sunday.

 

The 12th-ranked Presbyterian College Blue Hose (3-1) Acrobatics and Tumbling team set a program-high score in a 261.495 to 261.055 win over the 13th-ranked Belmont Abbey Crusaders (2-2) at the Templeton Center.
"We are excited with the win," Presbyterian coach Amber Morrell said. "I knew that it was going to be a close meet. Belmont Abbey has high start values on tumbling, so I knew that is where they would pick up a lot of scores. One of our goals was to score in the 90s in the team event, we did score in the 90s tonight."
HOW IT HAPPENED
* Presbyterian scored 36.85 in the Compulsory Event, with the best scores of 9.65 in the Pyramid and 9.60 in the Toss Heats.
* In the Acro Event, the Blue Hose posted a score of 27.05 with a high score of 9.80 in the 6-Element Heat.
* In the Pyramid Event, the Blue Hose finished with a score of 28.95 with the best score of 9.85 in the Open Heat.
* In the Toss Event, Presbyterian collected a score of 26.45 with the best score of 9.00 in the Open Heat.
* In the Tumbling Event, Presbyterian collected a season-high score of 49.925 led by Morgan Todd's Aerial Pass score of 9.075.
* Presbyterian closed out the meet with a program-high score of 92.27 in the Team Event.
NOTABLES
* In the Compulsory Event Pyramid Heat, Presbyterian's team Todd, Andey ReynoldsCiera CarterCaroline HolterGeorgia WelbornAmirah BoydMadeline JohnsonLana ShullRachel RansomNicole CreanMaya Cunningham, and Maddie Watkins recorded a score of 9.65.
* In the Acro Events, the Blue Hose's 6-Element team of Todd, Shull, Carter, and Shayla Snow collected a score of 9.80.
*  The Open Pyramid team of Ashlyn GetwayTroi HudsonMakenna WattDiana Santopietro, Holter, Reynolds, Shull, Watkins, Carter, and Boyd posted a strong score of 9.85.

UP NEXT
Presbyterian hosts Coker in their final home meet this Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m.

