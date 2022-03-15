Congratulations, Belmont Abbey on a super-great match

A .440 Blue Hose win – final home match is Sunday.

The 12th-ranked Presbyterian College Blue Hose (3-1) Acrobatics and Tumbling team set a program-high score in a 261.495 to 261.055 win over the 13th-ranked Belmont Abbey Crusaders (2-2) at the Templeton Center.

"We are excited with the win," Presbyterian coach Amber Morrell said. "I knew that it was going to be a close meet. Belmont Abbey has high start values on tumbling, so I knew that is where they would pick up a lot of scores. One of our goals was to score in the 90s in the team event, we did score in the 90s tonight."

HOW IT HAPPENED

* Presbyterian scored 36.85 in the Compulsory Event, with the best scores of 9.65 in the Pyramid and 9.60 in the Toss Heats.

* In the Acro Event, the Blue Hose posted a score of 27.05 with a high score of 9.80 in the 6-Element Heat.

* In the Pyramid Event, the Blue Hose finished with a score of 28.95 with the best score of 9.85 in the Open Heat.

* In the Toss Event, Presbyterian collected a score of 26.45 with the best score of 9.00 in the Open Heat.

* In the Tumbling Event, Presbyterian collected a season-high score of 49.925 led by Morgan Todd's Aerial Pass score of 9.075.

* Presbyterian closed out the meet with a program-high score of 92.27 in the Team Event.

NOTABLES

* In the Compulsory Event Pyramid Heat, Presbyterian's team Todd, Andey Reynolds , Ciera Carter , Caroline Holter , Georgia Welborn , Amirah Boyd , Madeline Johnson , Lana Shull , Rachel Ransom , Nicole Crean , Maya Cunningham , and Maddie Watkins recorded a score of 9.65.

* In the Acro Events, the Blue Hose's 6-Element team of Todd, Shull, Carter, and Shayla Snow collected a score of 9.80.

* The Open Pyramid team of Ashlyn Getway , Troi Hudson , Makenna Watt , Diana Santopietro , Holter, Reynolds, Shull, Watkins, Carter, and Boyd posted a strong score of 9.85.

UP NEXT

Presbyterian hosts Coker in their final home meet this Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m.