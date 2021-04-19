Conference Champions

MEN’S TENNIS, PC, is headed to national championships in Orlando.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Big South Player of the Year Max Benson earned a three-set victory to complete the comeback on Saturday afternoon to earn the Presbyterian College men’s tennis team the Big South Championship winning 4-3 over Radford. The match was held at Marion Diehl Park in Charlotte, N.C..

FINAL SCORE: No. 4 Presbyterian 4, No. 2 Radford 3

LOCATION: Marion Diehl Park (Charlotte, N.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (11-6) | Radford (12-7)

UP NEXT

- The Blue Hose will now await the NCAA selection show which is slated for Monday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. on NCAA.com. The tournament is scheduled to begin on May 20 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Presbyterian got out to a fast start with a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles with Sebastian Dominguez and Daniel Stenger earning the win.

- Radford quickly answered with a pair of victories at No. 2 and 3 doubles to take the opening point of the match.

- The Highlanders extended the lead to 2-0 with a victory at No. 2 singles.

- Javier Matos got PC on the board with a straight-set victory at No. 6 singles before Stenger earned a win at No. 5 singles to tie the match at two apiece.

- Radford jumped back out in front with a victory at No. 3 singles.

- Nicholas McKinney rallied from a set down to earn a three-set victory to tie the match at three and set up the deciding match on Saturday.

- Benson traded the first two sets with Radford’s No. 1 to set up the third set decider. Benson took a 5-2 lead in the final set and held a late charge from the Highlanders to earn the 6-4 championship clincher.

RESULTS

SINGLES

1. BENSON, Max (PC) def. SIROUS, Yevhen (RADM) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

2. TARAMONLIS, Demis (RADM) def. DOMINGUEZ, Sebastian (PC) 6-1, 6-2

3. SEVERIN, Guilherme (RADM) def. BABIC, Georgije (PC) 6-2, 7-5

4. MCKINNEY, Nicholas (PC) def. RAPTIS, Konstantinos (RADM) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

5. STENGER, Daniel (PC) def. SILVA, Andres (RADM) 6-4, 6-4

6. MATOS, Javier (PC) def. BALSEKAR, Aditya (RADM) 6-1, 6-3

DOUBLES

1. STENGER, Daniel/DOMINGUEZ, Sebastian (PC) def. SIROUS, Yevhen/SEVERIN, Guilherme (RADM) 6-3

2. TARAMONLIS, Demis/SILVA, Andres (RADM) def. BENSON, Max/CONDE, Alberto (PC) 7-6 (7-2)

3. RAPTIS, Konstantinos/BALSEKAR, Aditya (RADM) def. MCKINNEY, Nicholas/MATOS, Javier (PC) 7-5

NOTABLES

- Saturday’s title is the second that the Blue Hose men’s tennis program has won and the first since 2017.

- McKinney with his singles win pushed his win streak to nine in a row and sits 13-1 overall this season.

- Matos got PC on the board in singles with his victory at No. 6 singles to improve to 7-2 on the year and has now won three straight singles matches.

- Stenger and Dominguez picked up their team-high sixth win in doubles.

_______________________

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Presbyterian College men’s tennis team advanced to the Big South Championship on Friday with a 4-1 victory over No. 1 seed UNC Asheville at Marion Diehl Park in Charlotte, N.C... Javier Matos clinched the match for PC at No. 6 singles on Friday afternoon.

FINAL SCORE: No. 4 Presbyterian 4, No. 1 UNC Asheville 1

LOCATION: Marion Diehl Park (Charlotte, N.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (10-6) | UNC Asheville (8-6)

HOW IT HAPPENED

- UNC Asheville took the opening point of the match with a 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles.

- Presbyterian responded with back-to-back 7-5 wins at No. 1 and 3 doubles from the pairs of Daniel Stenger/Sebastian Dominguez and Javier Matos/Nicholas McKinney to take the early 1-0 lead in the match.

- Asheville evened the match at one with a straight-set victory at No. 3 singles.

- PC jumped back out in front at No. 2 singles with Dominguez earning the 7-5, 6-3 victory.

- McKinney gave PC the 3-1 advantage with a three-set win at No. 4 singles.

- The Blue Hose clinched a spot in Saturday’s title match with a three-set victory from No. 6 singles and Matos.

RESULTS

SINGLES

1. NOLAN, Oli (AVL) vs. BENSON, Max (PC) 1-6, 7-5, unfinished

2. DOMINGUEZ, Sebastian (PC) def. MORKEL, Charlie (AVL) 7-5, 6-3

3. REID, Jon Brann (AVL) def. BABIC, Georgije (PC) 6-3, 6-3

4. MCKINNEY, Nicholas (PC) def. THURSFIELD, Harry (AVL) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

5. BIERBAUM, Leo (AVL) vs. STENGER, Daniel (PC) 3-6, 6-3, 4-1, unfinished

6. MATOS, Javier (PC) def. DAOSAENGSAWANG, Sira (AVL) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

DOUBLES

1. STENGER, Daniel/DOMINGUEZ, Sebastian (PC) def. MORKEL, Charlie/REID, Jon Brann (AVL) 7-5

2. NOLAN, Oli/SERRA, Rafa (AVL) def. BENSON, Max/CONDE, Alberto (PC) 6-2

3. MATOS, Javier/MCKINNEY, Nicholas (PC) def. BIERBAUM, Leo/THURSFIELD, Harry (AVL) 7-5

NOTABLES

- Friday’s win is the first for PC in a Big South Championship since 2017 when the Blue Hose downed Campbell 4-3 to take home the title.

- PC improves to 4-0 against Asheville in the tournament.

- McKinney improved to 12-1 on the spring with his eighth straight win on Friday.