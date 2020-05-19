Clinton Y makes facilities changes

To re-open, after a mandated shutdown announced by Gov. Henry McMaster, the Clinton Family YMCA has announced several facility changes. Also, Presbyterian College has announced its intention to re-open, after a voluntary shutdown, this summer in preparation for face-to-face instruction in the fall.

PC’s intention was announced by its Provost, Dr. Don Raber.

In a statement, the Clinton Y said these will be its “Phase I Changes in Facilities”:

-- Members must maintain minimum of 6 feet distance.

--Controlled access to the facilities through one entrance.

-- No guests will be permitted. Facility use will only be for members during YMCA Phase I. No Y to Y reciprocity.

-- Staff and members will have temperature taken immediately upon entering the facility. Temperature should be recorded for the employee and the member for the purpose of contact tracing.

-- Temperature must be below 100.4 degrees in order to be allowed to enter, work or participate in activities at the YMCA.

-- Staff will be encouraged to wear personal protective equipment (masks and gloves).

-- Time will be limited on all cardio equipment.

-- Only every other cardio equipment will be used. Members & Staff must disinfect equipment before and after use.

-- Members must wash hands before and after working out with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

-- Group exercise classes will be limited in class type, class size and distancing. Gym capacity limited to 5 people per 1,000 square feet or 20% capacity (whichever is less). Limit class size (even if the space permits) to 10 participants to decrease people congregating before and after class, regardless of the building size.

-- Gym open only for walking; NO basketball play permitted.

-- Locker rooms will be open but showers will not be available. No towel service – members may bring & leave with their own towels.

-- Use Wet Wipes/Medical grade cleaning products only to disinfect cardio equipment, no towels available.

-- No use of the spa, saunas or steam rooms, as a minimum safe distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

Increased signage throughout the building to encourage social distance, hand-washing and remind members to disinfect equipment.

-- Child Watch may reopen in YMCA Phase II.

-- Coffee station will not be available. Lounge area will not be available.

-- No rental of the social meeting room during Phase I.

Laurens to Clinton reciprocity will not be offered during Phase I. The Clinton YMCA indoor swimming pool will open Tuesday, May 26, for limited lap swim only by scheduled appointment and time frame.

“We will continue to review these guidelines regularly and communicate changes through email, our website and social media to meet federal, state and local guidelines. We will continue providing virtual resources for our members who are still sheltering at home,” the statement said. The Y opened on Monday.