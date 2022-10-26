Clinton Little Devils season ending

LITTLE DEVILS SEASON ENDS WITH 1 TEAM IN PLAYOFF & 2 IN BOWL GAMES.

The last regular season game proved tough for the Clinton Little Devils against the United Outlaws in Greenwood on Saturday.

Cheerleaders – Our cheerleaders represented the teams well as they cheered and danced throughout most of the games.

6U – Coach Donald Brewington: The game itself was so crazy that I can’t recall much of it. Noah Sanders, as small as he is, had some good stops. I am very proud of the 6U guys. They played and had fun. Showing up to practice and the games, I enjoyed coaching them. Final score: 0-24

8U – Coach Dexter Cochran: On Saturday, the 8U Little Devils traveled to Greenwood to take on the 10th ranked United Outlaws. We didn’t come away with the win, but we played hard, and we learned from it. The offense struggled to gain traction while the defense held strong. The defensive line broke through the offensive line all day, led by James Hill, Kaiden Evans and Cameron Wicker. Unfortunately, missed tackles proved to be costly. Player of the game was James Hill for his relentless pressure on the opposing backfield. Hill said after the game, “I’ll see them next year.” That mentality is what stuck out and will be a springboard into the off-season. Final score: 0-34

10U – The 10U team had a special visitor from Clinton High School Class of ’92. Hal Williams, son of Coach Harold Williams, was the starting QB during the 1991 season at Clinton High School. He and 10U coach Chauncey Payne were teammates at CHS. Hal spoke to the 10U team offering some words of encouragement to continue practicing and learning all they can to be the best they can. Final score: 12-40

Hal Williams pictured on left in the rear beside head coach Chauncey Payne.

12U – Coach Matthew Caughman: The 12U CLD came out excited to play against the Outlaws from neighboring Greenwood. The 12U made some mistakes early, turning the ball over on the opening kickoff return. However, on the first defensive drive, Andreiz Anderson stopped the drive with an interception from his defensive corner back position. The CLD 12U again turned the ball over on offense on the next possession but the Little Devils defense held strong the entire first half only allowing only one touchdown against a very good outlaw running attack. In the second half, Khyron Butler was able to catch an interception from his linebacker position giving the Devils another stop and change of possession. Andreiz Anderson took a handoff for a 50-yard touchdown that was called back because of a holding penalty. Penalties ravaged the CLD’s success all game but because of a hard-fought season, the 12U team earned a spot in the playoffs next Saturday and the players and coaches are excited about some unfinished business. Final score: 0-30

The regular season for the Clinton Little Devils is over. However, the 12U team will play in the first-round of playoffs against PO6 Athletics at 2:00 PM at the Boiling Springs Sports (North Spartanburg) Complex, 1160 Old Furnace Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.

The 8U and 10U will play their bowl games at the Boiling Springs complex. 8U will play the Gaffney and the 10U will play PO6 Athletics.