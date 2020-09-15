Clinton High Athletics Guidelines

Spectator Guidelines For Fall Sports, Red Devils w-PDF, AND Saturday Morning Rewind; varsity football season opener will be Thursday, Sept. 24, per CHS Athletics.

Limited attendance and specific requirements have been put in place for all fall athletic events, to ensure safety protocols mandated by the South Carolina High School league are followed.

Seating capacity will now be limited to 20 percent for all sports. Varsity and Junior Varsity Football games will be limited to 1,300 spectators at Wilder Stadium; Varsity and JV Volleyball games will be limited to 300 spectators; and Middle School Volleyball was be limited to 150 spectators.

Ticket distribution and sales by Clinton Middle and High School will include the following guidelines:

Senior Citizen Passes and All Season Sports Passes will not be honored.

Spectators entering a venue will be required to wear a mask or face covering and social distance at games.

Spectators will not be allowed on the field or court prior or after games.

Spectators should remain in their seats unless visiting the concession stand or restroom. All spectators must remain six feet apart while standing in line.

Potential spectators are asked to remain at home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are under quarantine for close contact or exhibit signs of illness.

When purchasing tickets, spectators are asked to have the correct dollar amount.

Admission to games are as follows:

Varsity Football: $7

Middle School and JV Football: $5

Middle School, JV, and Varsity Volleyball: $5

Girls Tennis and Cross Country: Free

REWIND FROM GREER:

This Saturday, the Saturday Morning Rewind Crew will broadcast from the Greer High School football stadium - beginning at 9 am - for the Saturday Morning Greer Jamboree Radio Broadcast.

The Clinton Red Devils will play Riverside at 10 in pre-season action. The WPCC - Large Time Network football crew will announce play-by-play from that action.

Each Saturday morning after that, the Rewind Crew will broadcast from Whiteford’s, Clinton, at the new time, 9 am, throughout the CHS Football season.

RED DEVIL FANS… Wake up with the Red Devils every Saturday Morning on WPCC 96.5 FM and www.largetime.net with a new time this year at 9:00am.

Buddy, Gene, BJ and Coach Harold Nichols… the CHS Radio Broadcast Crew… Live from Whiteford’s each Saturday featuring CHS Head Football Coach Corey Fountain and a Special Guest each week.

Fans are advised - admission to this jamboree may be limited (because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19) so if you can’t make it to Saturday’s game - or any Friday night action this season - catch it on WPCC or on the worldwide-web at largetime.net.

Also, see the WPCC ad each week in The Clinton Chronicle.