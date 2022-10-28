CHS girls tennis finishes at 13-3

PHOTOS: THESE ARE YOUR REGION CHAMPIONS.

Tennis: Clinton High School Girls Tennis Results 10-20-2022 at Clinton M.S. Round 1 of Class AAA Playoffs

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 5 BROOME HIGH SCHOOL 1

#1 singles, Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Riley Carson 6 – 0, 6 – 0 #2 singles, Chandler Dailey defeated Jaiden Carroll 6 – 0, 6 – 0 #3 singles Gracie Spangler defeated Laney Alfred 6 – 0, 6 – 1 #4 singles Libby Dailey defeated Annie Childers 6 – 3, 6 – 1 #5 singles Natalie Meade lost to Virginia Campbell 6 – 0, 6 – 2 # 1 Doubles M C Dailey & C Dailey DID NOT PLAY # 2 Doubles Becca King & Peyton Nabors defeated Hope Tessigner & Hannah Parris 2 – 6, 6 – 0, 10-5

Clinton High School Girls Tennis Results 10-25-2022, Second Round Playoff Match at Clinton MS

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 4 WREN HIGH SCHOOL 3

#1 singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Kylee Wheeler 6 – 1, 6 – 0 #2 singles Chandler Dailey defeated Braelyn Sanders 6 – 2, 6 – 2 #3 singles Gracie Spangler defeated Jaeden Bryant 6 – 2, 6 – 0 #4 singles Libby Dailey lost to Lauryn Maynard 6 – 2, 4 – 6, 8 – 10 #5 singles Natalie Meade lost to Brenan Palazzolo 1 – 6, 0 – 6 # 1 Doubles M C Dailey & C Dailey defeated K Wheeler & B Sanders 6 – 0, 6 – 1 *Clinched the Match* # 2 Doubles Becca King & Peyton Nabors lost to Campbell Lee - Lydia Young 5–7,3–6

Clinton High School Girls Tennis Results 10-27-2022- Clinton MS Third-Round Playoff

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 1 CHAPMAN HIGH SCHOOL 5

#1 singles Mary Catherine Dailey lost to McCravy Morris 3 – 6, 6 – 7, (0-7) #2 singles Chandler Dailey lost to Westlyn Morris 2 – 6, 0 – 6 #3 singles Gracie Spangler lost to Juliana Coates 3 – 6, 1 – 6 #4 singles Libby Dailey defeated Madeline Williams 6 – 4, 6 – 3 #5 singles Natalie Meade lost to Khystyna Boyko 1 – 6, 1 – 6 # 1 Doubles M C Dailey & C Dailey DID NOT PLAY # 2 Doubles Becca King & Peyton Nabors lost to Sage Gordin & Abby Gossett 3–6,2–6 Final Season Record: CHS 13 – 3; Region 8 – 0.