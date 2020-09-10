Chapman shakes off the Devils

A FIRST HALF STALEMATE.

Chapman shifted to the jumbo package, from its traditional offense that was blanketed by the Clinton defense, for a couple of important first downs and a score, as the #3 in the state Panthers shook off the visiting Red Devils, 24-8, in tonight’s high school football action.

At one point in the 0-0 first half, Clinton had 72 yards of offense to Chapman’s 8.

Clinton forced 6 Chapman first half punts.

Winners of 49 of 51 games coming into the AAA action, Chapman finally shook off the rust with more than 200 yards of offense and 24 2nd half points, scoring on the first drive of the 2nd half. Clinton scored right back – a 99-yard kickoff return by Jykorie Gary, called back on the Chapman home field by a holding call.

From there, Clinton could not sustain offensive drives, and left the defense out there too long. Clinton scored with 37 seconds left in the game – a Kimon Quarles catch of a Davis Wilson shovel-pass and 2 pt conversion.

“We have to finish drives,” Clinton football head coach Corey Fountain said.

Shy Kinard led Clinton runners with 78 yards – Clinton had 236 yards of offense.

The Red Devils, 1-2, have 2 weeks to prepare for region title contender Woodruff, set for Homecoming Oct. 23 at Wilder Stadium. Woodruff defeated Emerald tonight, and Union County-Broome was postponed by COVID-19 cases.