Baseball to Receive Championship Rings on Saturday Morning.

On Saturday morning at the PC Baseball Complex, the Presbyterian College baseball team will receive its championship rings for winning the 2021 Big South Championship last May.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the PC Baseball Complex and all fans are invited to attend to help honor the program's first DI baseball conference championship in school history.

The Blue Hose won the 2021 title with three wins in three days including two over #1 seed Campbell at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. PC had five players honored on the all-tournament team following the title victory including Kyle Merkle, Charlie McDaniel, Jake Wyandt, Eric Toth, and the Big South tournament MVP Zacchaeus Rasberry.

The team will also be honored during halftime of Saturday afternoon's homecoming football game as PC faces San Diego inside Bailey Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m..

